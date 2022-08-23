‘Psychologist’ gets giant eye TATTOOED on his forehead to provide him with ‘instant enlightenment’

<!–

A self-proclaimed psychologist had a giant ‘third eye’ tattoo done on his forehead, revealing that it was because he was ‘so tired of living in fear’.

The man, 23, using the username @rootcausepsychologytook to TikTok to share with his 8,085 followers that he was inked to receive “instant relief.”

He regularly posts videos on his channel and gives his followers many different lessons about spirituality and God while trying to prove himself as a ‘psychologist’.

In the video, which garnered more than 586,000 views, the TikToker explained that he was given the fresh forehead ink to prevent him from having suicidal thoughts and to make him look “cool.”

Just a day before, he posted a video admitting he would get the tattoo on his forehead if the video “blew up,” and while the video didn’t go viral, he still got the forehead ink.

He said: ‘You get a tattoo on your forehead – you are enlightened.

“The great mystics and spiritual teachers didn’t tell you this hack, but I’m going to tell you because I want everyone to be enlightened and get a forehead tattoo.”

What is the third eye? Originating from Hinduism, the third eye is said to be a mystical concept that elevates one’s perception

It symbolizes a higher consciousness and promotes a state of enlightenment

The third eye is said to appear on the forehead of enlightened beings

He added that he got the eye tattoo because he had suicidal thoughts.

“I was so tired of always living in fear, insecure, fearful, self-conscious – it’s all just bottled up in suicidal rage.

“Every day has been quite painful to live in. So I just decided not to give f***s and live like I’m dying. At least then I’ll have some fun in my life.

My inner child wanted to look like the coolest motherfucker in the world. I now have a third eye.’

He added that to make him feel even more enlightened, he would get a $50,000 loan and take strangers on a shopping trip while teaching them one of his lessons on spirituality.

In another video explaining why he got the tattoo, he added that it looked “cool” to him and that finding a job was the “least of the [his] to care.’

Users quickly filled his comment section, expressing concern about his mental state, while others were quick to laugh at him

He hasn’t shared any videos of him getting inked, so it’s unclear whether the tattoo is temporary or permanent.

However, the majority of users filled out his comments section and expressed concern about his mental state while others were quick to laugh at him.

“Bro skipped all the steps and went straight to the lighting,” commented one user.

Another user added: ‘The unblinking look is a sign of dissociation. You’re not yourself man, take care of yourself and be safe.’

One user wrote: ‘Bro has a problem.’

“Are you okay?” another user asked.

“This guy actually has a tattoo on his forehead for 146 likes,” added another user.