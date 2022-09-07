Psychic medium claims she avoids hangovers by spiritually connecting with alcohol

One psychic has claimed that the trick to avoiding a hangover is to “ground” your drink and “drain unwanted energy out” before drinking it.

Nicolle Merrilyne, an energy healer and medium based in Seattle, Washington, talked about the three things she does every time she drinks alcohol in a series of TikTok videos.

“Alcohol loosens your energetic boundaries and opens your crown chakra, making you more susceptible to negative entities,” she explains. “This is why people sometimes act like a completely different person when they drink or feel like something is ‘taking them over’.”

Merrilyne, who has more than 43,000 followers, admitted that she doesn’t drink often, but when she does, she does everything she can to protect herself from negative energy.

First, she places a “protective shield or rose” around her aura. She then grinds her drink to clear negative energy as well as other people’s energy.

Spiritual grounding, or grounding, is an attempt to bring mental and physical balance by connecting to the earth, according to thrive.

Finally, she sets up a drinking intention and sends it “into the drink while stirring to the left three times.” She advises repeating the second and third steps for each drink.

Merrilyne’s process had more than a few people scratching their heads, and she gave a more in-depth look at her technique in two follow-up videos.

The medium explained that you can protect your energy by visualizing either a “protective shield of white or gold light along your aura” or a “rose at the edge of your aura.”

“When I go out for a drink, I always protect my energy first,” she explained. “An easy way to do this is to say, ‘Shields up.’ Then visualize a protective shield of white or gold light covering your aura.’

“Another way is to make a protection rose,” she continued. ‘This is my favorite. Just close your eyes and visualize a rose at the edge of your aura. Make the rose match your vibration by writing your name on it or directing your energy from your heart. This rose absorbs all the energy directed at you.’

Merrilyne noted that she personally likes to keep her protection above her crown chakra while drinking.

As for grounding, she said it’s the key to waking up refreshed and hangover-free after a night of drinking.

“There can be a lot of low vibrational energy and entities around alcohol and the places and people where it is consumed,” she explained. ‘As a medium that is very sensitive to energy, I have to remove unwanted energy before drinking.

“We absorb energy like sponges,” she added. “Think about whether your bartender got a parking ticket. Their frustrated energy can be in your drink and then you drink it.’

Merrilyne said she likes to ground her drink by “visualizing a grounding cord growing from the bottom all the way to the Earth’s core.”

She then imagines three suns – a psychic aid – coming through the top of the potion and coming out through the grounding cord.

“I have set the intention of the golden suns to clear all energy that is not in my highest and greatest good,” she concluded. “This takes less than a minute and has a huge impact on your energy and hangover.”

The three videos have been viewed more than 660,000 times together, but there was a mix of believers and skeptics sharing their thoughts in the comments.

The three videos have been viewed more than 660,000 times by a mix of believers and skeptics. One critic called her tips ‘baseless bulls**t’, while others couldn’t wait to try it

‘So helpful thank you!! As a highly sensitive person, I rarely drink for these reasons. I will definitely do this,” one wrote.

‘Wow! Now do this for everything. I’m so sensitive to energies,” another shared, while another added, “Interesting! I ground myself, but never thought about grounding things.’

A TikTok user couldn’t help but ask, “Is this a joke?”

‘Wow. What unfounded bullshit’, agrees another critic.

“It’s more like gasping myself into thinking it’s not as bad as it really is,” someone else insisted.