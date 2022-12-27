Psychedelics and music are the best medicine-traditional melodies and ayahuasca treat addiction

A psychedelic combination of traditional Peruvian music and ayahuasca aided the healing process of nearly 200 people.

The report from the University of California, Riverside (UCR) reflected a growing acceptance of research pointing to the emotionally therapeutic effects of psychedelics such as ayahuasca and psilocybin.

Six-hour ayahuasca sessions include traditional Peruvian music called icaros, which consists of flute playing and singing in Spanish and indigenous languages. The ceremony is believed to have aided men’s psycho-emotional well-being.

The findings were consistent with a number of reports from positive experience users, such as 32-year-old Cassie Wolfe, who described the ceremony as “life-changing.”

The report reflected the responses of 180 men who participated in an extensive ayahuasca therapy program at the Takiwasi Center in Tarapoto, Perú.

A number of participants said that the guided ayahuasca ceremonies had a positive impact on their psycho-emotional health and helped with healing and guidance through difficult emotions

Brewed by shamans and made up of a plant-based psychedelic that translates to “vine of the dead” in Quechua, Ayahuasca was combined with traditional Peruvian music to boost the healing experience of ayahuasca therapy

Ayahuasca is a drink made by boiling vines together with leaves from a chacruna shrub – both native to the Amazon region.

The psychedelic brew contains the compound N,N-Dymethyltriptamine (DMT), one of the world’s most powerful known hallucinogens.

Like drugs such as LSD and psilocybin, DMT has demonstrated its ability to increase connectivity between different brain networks and boost synaptic plasticity.

Owain Graham, a doctoral student in ethnomusicology at UCR, collected responses from 180 men who participated in weekly supervised ayahuasca ceremonies and psychotherapy.

It was part of a nine- to 12-month program at the Takiwasi Center for Drug Addiction Rehabilitation and Research on Traditional Medicines in Tarapoto, Perú.

A large number of participants — 35 percent — had a positive experience, while more than 27 percent said they felt the icaros helped them through difficult emotions they would otherwise suppress.

Mr. Graham’s team did not have long-term data on this cohort, but 67 percent of participants in previous years’ programs did not return to substance abuse.

About 86 percent of participants showed statistically significant improvements on the Addictions Severity Index, a tool to assess treatment for substance use disorders.

Amazonian healers performed icaros in a structured way during sessions.

An icaro is a spiritual song that is sung at the opening of the ceremony.

Another is sung to prepare the ayahuasca brew, while the participants also chant to invoke spiritual protection and to coax the effects of the brew. A closing song concludes the ceremony.

All patients reported that icaros changed their psycho-emotional state and that icaros influenced healing through ‘unblocking’, a process also referred to as ‘cleansing’ and ‘removing’.

This relates to reports of the physical and emotional purifying effects of ayahuasca.

Mr Graham said: ‘Ethnomusicologists and medical anthropologists understand the role music plays in healing in many cultures.

“While Western biomedicine’s foundation in science is strong, it has also failed to explain the mind-body connection and how music can influence healing.”

The study, while small, reflected the experiences of both South American and Western European men, showing that the number of positive experiences was not influenced by demographics.

The center allows women to participate in other programs, but not this one.

The program requires total abstinence from sex. Healers had to impose a ban on female cohabitants when the initial population of men did not follow the rules.

As part of the study, participants were asked two questions: ‘Was the healing and chanting of icaros by the master healer positive for you?; and to briefly describe your experience of the effect icaros had on healing during the session.

Most experiences were positive.

What is Ayahuasca? Ayahuasca is a hallucinogenic drink that is illegal in the US and UK but widely used by tribal societies in the Amazon Basin. Shamans consider ayahuasca to be a “wisdom plant” that gives access to the spiritual world and was recognized as such by the government of Peru in 2008. It can cause hallucinations similar to the effects of LSD or magic mushrooms, according to Talk to Frank. They last two hours and are “mostly enjoyable,” but can cause panic and horrifying flashbacks, the website says. The negative emotional effects of using ayahuasca can last for days and make it especially dangerous for people with mental health problems. It can also increase blood pressure and heart rate and may be harmful to people with pre-existing heart disease.

A participant named Patient E said, “I had a good relationship with all the icaros. Especially with [one of the healers]. Like I said, it was really good and out of all the healing sessions with icaros and out of all the healers they helped me get better.”

Meanwhile, Patient D said, “This session I felt the icaros much more strongly. They connected me much more with the plant. I didn’t see them just as songs; they were like a key that opened the doors to a completely different dimension for me.’

But some, like patient H, had negative experiences.

The researchers wrote, “Thirteen of H’s responses were some form of, ‘I didn’t notice the icaros.’ We find it intriguing that, in ceremonies held in the dark, designed so that the participants have almost nothing to do but listen to icaros, this pattern is so prevalent for him.’

The report was published in the journal Anthropology of Consciousness.

Ayahuasca is not for everyone. It causes unpleasant effects for some, namely vomiting.

Over time, consistent use can also lead to psychosis and hallucinations.

For decades, ayahuasca and other powerful hallucinogens such as psilocybin – the psychoactive chemical in magic mushrooms – were dismissed by doctors as hippie drugs with no clinical benefit.

Yet they are now at the cutting edge of trauma research, finally being explored as serious therapies for depression and addiction.