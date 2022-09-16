PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2 because they are not

We finally have an answer whether the PlayStation VR2 can play games from the original PlayStation VR: no. As Twitter user Nibel spotted, the Official PlayStation Podcast asked Hideaki Nishino, a vice president of platform experience at Sony, if his latest-generation virtual reality headset games would run on his new one. His reaction? “PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2, as PSVR2 is designed to provide a truly next-gen VR experience.”

He continued, “PSVR2 has much more advanced features, such as all-new controllers with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.” He also referred to the headset’s inside-out and eye-tracking, as well as 3D audio. “This means that developing games for PSVR2 requires a very different approach than the original PSVR. These features allow developers to create worlds that feel more alive and alive, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience than ever before.”

To me, that all sounds like a good explanation for why PSVR2 games aren’t allowed on the original headset, but that’s not what Nishino was trying to justify. To be fair, porting games from the old system to the new one probably wouldn’t be as easy as allowing PS4 games on the PS5. Some original PSVR games made heavy use of the PlayStation Move wands, which look almost nothing like PSVR2’s controllers. Developers could probably find a way around that, but it would take some work. There has also been some speculation that there would even be technical hurdles to running the old games on the new hardware, as the PSVR2 uses a completely different tracking technology.