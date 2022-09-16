PSG’s Christophe Galtier could DROP one of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to help defence

PSG stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will be concerned about their place in the starting XI as manager Christophe Galtier is reportedly considering dropping one of them for a new tactic.

Galtier started the season with a 3-4-3 formation, which has propelled the club to the top of Ligue 1 after dropping points in just one game as they went unbeaten in their first seven domestic games.

The system has allowed the deadly trio for Messi, Neymar and Mbappe to blossom as they have recorded 41 goals and assists together.

One of Neymar (left) Lionel Messi (center) and Kylian Mbappe (right) can be dropped

Despite the attacking prowess, cracks have sprung up elsewhere in the team as PSG looked defensively fragile in the Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa, which they won 3-1, but only after initially falling behind to the Israeli side .

De Galtier is considering dropping one of his star players and replacing him with an attacker who can contribute more defensively, L’Equipe said.

The spaces left by the attacking trio can be exposed as midfielders Vitinha and Marco Veratti are often outnumbered in the center of the pitch.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier considers changing tactics to help the team defensively

This has led the French coach to question PSG’s victory credentials in the Champions League, with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar all starting together.

The French giants are currently at the top of Group H along with Benfica as they both have their first two matches, while Juventus and Maccabi are both at nil, having lost their first two matches.

After the game against Maccabi, in which Messi, Mbappe and Neymar all scored, Galtier mentioned the problems with his attack.

Neymar, Mbappe and Messi (pictured) all started this season with many goals

He said: “It’s not so much that the attacking trio didn’t defend much. The team block was low, and the three of us quite high.

“They wanted the ball back as quickly as possible, but it gave them a lot of space behind their backs.

“We were really outnumbered in the middle. From the moment Messi, Mbappe and Neymar came back lower in the team block, we started to counter their balls a lot better.

PSG looked defensively vulnerable against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League this week

“We were then able to capture the ball at important points and were able to project our offensive better.

“It was not a matter of ill will, but rather a poor analysis of the pressure between our midfielders and our attacking trio.

“Once Neymar was back on the left wing at halftime, we got a more interesting balance and were able to get the ball back where it was needed.”