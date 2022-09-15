PSG’s Achraf Hakimi booed by Maccabi Haifa fans having previously stated pro-Palestine views

Achraf Hakimi, right-back of Paris Saint-Germain, was booed during their Champions League match against Israeli club Maccabi Haifa.

The 23-year-old right-back came off the bench to Nordi Mukiele . to replace in the 83rd minute and was booed by the home fans for being an outspoken supporter of Palestinian rights.

Moroccan international Hakimi touched his ear in response to loud cheers from the home fans.

A staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, Hakimi showed his support on Twitter last year when residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood were evicted by the Israeli government.

It is not the first time Hakimi has been targeted by supporters, as he was also booed in Tel Aviv earlier this year when PSG faced FC Nantes for the Trophee des Champions.

PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi touched his ear in response to loud cheers from Maccabi Haifa fans

Hakimi showed his support last year when residents of the Sheikh Jarrah were evicted

Israel and Palestine have been involved in horrific clashes for many years, and tensions between the two escalated dramatically last year.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine intensified after Hamas aimed rockets at Jerusalem in August, with Israeli forces responding by raining down on the Gaza Strip with its own airstrikes.

The week of violence was the worst between Palestine and Israel since 2014.

Both sides were urged to ease tensions by countries around the world as thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee their homes. More than 400 people are said to have died in the strikes in August.

More recently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out some 147 airstrikes in Gaza and Palestinian militants fired about 1,100 rockets at Israel last month.

Smoke rises from a building after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on August 6, 2022

The death toll from a week of fighting stood at 211 on Monday, with 201 dead on the Palestinian side according to the Gaza health authority, including 58 children and 34 women.

On the pitch, PSG took a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in their second Champions League group stage match thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar – despite a nervous start.

Midfielder Tjaronn Chery completed a cross in the 24th minute to give the hosts an early 1-0 lead at Sammy Ofer Stadium.

Messi equalized just before half-time with an eight-metre conversion after Mbappe’s cross, meaning the Argentina international has now scored against 39 different teams in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi (right) scored against a 39th other Champions League team in PSG’s 3-1 win

Kylian Mbappé completed the comeback with 21 minutes to go and scored a nice angled finish

Late in time, Neymar (right) was able to intervene to ensure victory was en route to France

Mbappe completed the comeback with 21 minutes to go and scored a nice angular finish, before Neymar sealed the deal.

Clinging to Marco Verratti’s lofty pass from midfield in the 88th, the Brazilian controlled the ball on his right thigh and drilled it in to end a bare-bones run in the Champions League dating back to December 2020.

PSG remain unbeaten in the Champions League and are at the top of Group H, level with Benfica.