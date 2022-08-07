PSG ‘working on £21m deal for Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz’ with midfielder still REFUSING to sign extension

PSG are reportedly working on a deal to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The 26-year-old has turned down a contract extension for the Italian side and with just a year left on his current contract, Napoli could be forced to sell.

According to L’EquipeThe French side is trying to cut Napoli’s asking price but are keen to agree to a move to bolster their midfield options.

Fabian Ruiz (center) has been an important man for Napoli since joining Real Betis . came

The Spanish international has turned down the chance to renew his contract with the club

Luis Campos, a PSG adviser, has reportedly been working hard on a deal for Ruiz.

Football Italy suggest a fee in the region of £21million could allow Ruiz to move to the French capital, despite Real Madrid’s interest in signing him for free next summer.

Waiting a year could also be an option for PSG, but all sides are eager to strike a deal this summer, with Ruiz not attending Napoli’s pre-season game against Espanyol yesterday.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle – who reportedly rejected a £42 million bid for Ruiz in January – have also been linked with the Spaniard.

The Spaniard played in 32 Serie A matches and scored seven goals for Napoli last season

In total, he has played more than 150 appearances for Napoli since moving from Real Betis in 2018.

He has also been a fixture for Spain since his debut in 2019.

Ruiz operated as a deep-lying playmaker, most often playing a double linchpin or three in midfield with Napoli last season with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

He played a vital role for Napoli as they finished third in Serie A, but appears to be leaving the club after four years.