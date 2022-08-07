PSG ‘working on £21m deal for Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz’ with midfielder still REFUSING to sign extension
PSG are reportedly working on a deal to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.
The 26-year-old has turned down a contract extension for the Italian side and with just a year left on his current contract, Napoli could be forced to sell.
According to L’EquipeThe French side is trying to cut Napoli’s asking price but are keen to agree to a move to bolster their midfield options.
Fabian Ruiz (center) has been an important man for Napoli since joining Real Betis . came
The Spanish international has turned down the chance to renew his contract with the club
Luis Campos, a PSG adviser, has reportedly been working hard on a deal for Ruiz.
Football Italy suggest a fee in the region of £21million could allow Ruiz to move to the French capital, despite Real Madrid’s interest in signing him for free next summer.
Waiting a year could also be an option for PSG, but all sides are eager to strike a deal this summer, with Ruiz not attending Napoli’s pre-season game against Espanyol yesterday.
Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle – who reportedly rejected a £42 million bid for Ruiz in January – have also been linked with the Spaniard.
The Spaniard played in 32 Serie A matches and scored seven goals for Napoli last season
Ruiz scored seven goals last season and provided four assists in 32 Serie A appearances.
In total, he has played more than 150 appearances for Napoli since moving from Real Betis in 2018.
He has also been a fixture for Spain since his debut in 2019.
Ruiz operated as a deep-lying playmaker, most often playing a double linchpin or three in midfield with Napoli last season with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
He played a vital role for Napoli as they finished third in Serie A, but appears to be leaving the club after four years.