PSG ‘working on £21m deal for Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz’ with midfielder still REFUSING to sign extension

PSG ‘working on a £21m deal for Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz’ with the midfielder still REFUSES to sign a contract extension with just a year left on his current deal

  • PSG are reportedly working on a deal for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz . to capture
  • The 26-year-old Spaniard has rejected a contract extension on the Italian side
  • A fee in the region of £21m could close the deal this summer
  • Real Madrid would reportedly have been interested in signing him for free next year

By Lewis Browning for Mailonline

PSG are reportedly working on a deal to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The 26-year-old has turned down a contract extension for the Italian side and with just a year left on his current contract, Napoli could be forced to sell.

According to L’EquipeThe French side is trying to cut Napoli’s asking price but are keen to agree to a move to bolster their midfield options.

Luis Campos, a PSG adviser, has reportedly been working hard on a deal for Ruiz.

Football Italy suggest a fee in the region of £21million could allow Ruiz to move to the French capital, despite Real Madrid’s interest in signing him for free next summer.

Waiting a year could also be an option for PSG, but all sides are eager to strike a deal this summer, with Ruiz not attending Napoli’s pre-season game against Espanyol yesterday.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle – who reportedly rejected a £42 million bid for Ruiz in January – have also been linked with the Spaniard.

Ruiz scored seven goals last season and provided four assists in 32 Serie A appearances.

In total, he has played more than 150 appearances for Napoli since moving from Real Betis in 2018.

He has also been a fixture for Spain since his debut in 2019.

Ruiz operated as a deep-lying playmaker, most often playing a double linchpin or three in midfield with Napoli last season with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

He played a vital role for Napoli as they finished third in Serie A, but appears to be leaving the club after four years.

