PSG Women’s star Kheira Hamraoui ‘scared’ as Aminata Diallo released under judicial supervision

Paris Saint-Germain Women’s star Kheira Hamraoui has admitted she is ‘scared’ after former team-mate Aminata Diallo was released under judicial supervision.

Diallo was charged with aggravated assault last Friday after being taken into police custody in connection with an attack on teammate Hamraoui by two masked strangers last year.

After a team meal on November 4, Hamraoui traveled home as a passenger in a car driven by Diallo, before she was dragged out of the car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar.

Her leg was badly beaten and a police investigation ensued.

As reported by RMC SportsDiallo was released on Wednesday and has been forced to surrender his passport to limit the risk of flight.

The judicial inquiry bans Diallo from contacting Hamraoui and the rest of the PSG squad, suspects involved in the case and witnesses, while a €30,000 (£26,000) deposit was also required.

Hamraoui revealed on Wednesday that she was happy to be back with her PSG teammates as she watched their 2-1 Champions League win over Sweden’s BK Hacken.

A few hours after Diallo’s release, she said RMC Sports: ‘I trust in justice, but tonight I am afraid.’

Kheira Hamraoui returned to the PSG squad on Wednesday night as she was present for their Champions League win over Swedish side BK Hacken

Hamraoui told reporters she ‘trusts justice’ but is scared after former team-mate Aminata Diallo was released on bail hours before the PSG game

Hamraoui’s presence at PSG’s Champions League win came the day after the announcement of her return to the group after months on the sidelines.

On Wednesday, she posted a photo along with a caption that read: ‘Happy to be back at PSG. That was the first step. The other will take me to the championship. Find the team and the public that I love. It is my only ambition, my only alternative.’

As previously reported, a report by the Crime Prevention Brigade of the Judicial Police of Versailles, excerpts of which were published by the French newspaper Le Parisienclaims a ‘real hatred’ developed in Diallo towards her teammate, with a message allegedly found on her phone claiming she wished ‘them all pain’, referring to teammates at PSG.

‘She considered her an obstacle to her own sports career,’ according to Le Parisienwith reference to the report.

The report is said to suggest that it has been a ‘slow psychological drift that has become, so to speak, pathological.’

Aminata Diallo was charged with aggravated assault on Friday after being taken into police custody in connection with the attack on Hamraoui, although she has maintained her innocence

Police are said to have tapped the phone of Diallo, a person of interest in the investigation, and the court report is said to allege that she searched for a ‘dangerous drug cocktail’ as well as ‘how to crack a kneecap’ in the run-up to the attack.

She was previously released without charge after her first arrest last year.

But the latest bombshell allegations, which also included WhatsApp messages from her phone, came as a shocking development to the story in Paris.

‘If I was bad, jealous and calculating like her… I [would tell a relative] to destroy her,’ read one WhatsApp message.

Another, sent to a contact nicknamed ‘Jaja’, read: ‘I’m going shameless now! I need someone, but to f**k my job for free I don’t accept… I want them [my team-mates] all evil, I only need my relatives.’

Hamraoui was attacked by masked men with an iron bar after being dragged from Diallo’s car

Last year, Hamraoui opened up about the vicious attack to the French daily L’Equipeand explained her fear as she lay on the pavement ‘screaming in pain’.

“I experienced an attack of incredible violence,” she said.

‘Two hooded strangers took me out of the car I was traveling in to beat me on the legs with iron bars. That night I really thought I was going to stay there… I screamed in pain.

‘I tried to protect myself as much as possible. I have a very painful memory.’

Diallo (left) is said to have developed a ‘pathological’ hatred for his then PSG team-mate

Four men were arrested in connection with the attack on Hamraoui – where one man, nicknamed ‘the little one’, allegedly admitted to police they had been hired to attack the PSG star for €500 (£438).

RMC Sport reports that the four men, born between 1999 and 2003, were charged with ‘criminal association’ and ‘serious violence’. Two were imprisoned and two others placed under judicial control.

Diallo has been without a club since her contract with PSG expired at the end of last season. She maintains her innocence in relation to the attack on Hamraoui.