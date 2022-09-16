PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has the greatest potential of ANY player on FIFA 23’s Career Mode

Kylian Mbappe has the highest potential of any player in the Career Mode on FIFA 23, which will be released at the end of this month.

The French superstar, who plays for PSG, has already been rated a 91 in the EA Sports game, but with the right progression through the seasons, he could grow into a 95-rated player.

It puts him at the top of the potential list, ahead of Manchester City’s new top striker Erling Haaland, who could be a 94, and Barcelona’s 19-year-old talent Pedri, who could be a 93.

Kylian Mbappe could be the best player if he reaches his full potential in FIFA 23 Career Mode

There is a three-way tie for fourth place, with Haaland’s City team-mate Phil Foden, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma all possible 92s with proper gameplay.

Individual player stats have not been disclosed for the FIFA game, which will be the last in the long-term contract between the global soccer organization and EA Sports.

The rest of the top ten future stars include Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, Borussia Dortmund’s English teenage talent Jude Bellingham, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Sportsmail previously reported that Karim Benzema is the highest-rated player in the game according to overall statistics, putting him at the top of previous incumbent Lionel Messi after the Argentine’s four years.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are among the four players with the highest FIFA potential

Mbappe – who is featured on the game’s cover along with Chelsea striker Sam Kerr – is also among the top-rated players, so it’s no surprise that EA Sports believes the 23-year-old could be even better with the right opportunities for progress.

Haaland’s initial 88 score already made the Norwegian one of the highest-rated players in the game, but there’s the potential to add six more points to this via Career mode, which EA says will provide more freedom for gameplay and adaptation.

German attacking midfielder Wirtz starts as 82nd in FIFA Career Mode, having become the youngest player to make 50 Bundesliga appearances last December.

His potential to reach nine points at the peak of his career will make the 19-year-old a worthy threat to FIFA players with long-term ambitions.

Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen could be a good asset to FIFA 23 players in the long run

Foden is currently rated 85, one behind Vinicius Jr and three behind Donnarumma, but if they all grow to the peak of their in-game powers, they would all become 92-rated players.

The game also includes HyperMotion2 animation, kinetic goalkeeper vs head fights, and other gameplay features.

While Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr or Italian goalkeeper Donnarumma didn’t make the first list of the top 23 players, it’s clear that sustained gameplay will make them some of the best assets in the FIFA universe.

FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on September 30 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One.

Barcelona’s Pedri has the potential to be upgraded from an 85 rating to a 93 in Career Mode