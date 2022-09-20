PSG star Sergio Ramos is ‘extremely disappointed’ to miss out on Spain’s Nations League squad

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly ‘extremely disappointed’ to have missed out on Luis Enrique’s Nations League squad as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break.

The Spanish boss ruled out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favor of a slightly more experimental squad, including uncapped newcomers Borja Iglesias and Nico Williams.

Ramos initially struggled with fitness issues following his move to Paris in July 2021.

According to Soccer SpainThe former Real Madrid star is said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ with his Nations League snap, having shown signs of improvement at the start of this season.

The Spaniard has started 10 of Paris Saint-Germain’s 11 games in all competitions, scoring once and keeping six clean sheets.

The French champions are reportedly planning to offer the 36-year-old a new extension following his return to form, aware that he is out of contract next summer.

Ramos remains hopeful of winning back Enrique’s favor ahead of the World Cup in Qatar next month.

The 52-year-old manager said so Sport: ‘That [door] is not closed to any Spanish player available for selection.

– I don’t know what percentage of these players will be at the World Cup. Do you want 80%? Well, 80%… I don’t know…

– It is fantastic news that Sergio Ramos can return to the pitch after a year and a half out due to injuries. Now he does it continuously.

‘I can tell you what you want, but I think I have called the best players in his position. The rest, white smoke.’