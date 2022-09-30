PSG signing both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar was a MISTAKE admits sporting director

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos has suggested the club made a mistake signing both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in recent transfer windows.

Cracks appear to have emerged in the relationship between the two PSG megastars, with Neymar leaving the interview this week when asked about his team-mate while on international duty with Brazil.

The Ligue 1 champions have invested heavily in the duo, with Neymar costing a world record £190m fee in 2017, followed by Mbappe’s arrival in the French capital, initially on a lease before making a final £159m deal from Monaco.

PSG have spent a lot of money on megastars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé to bring success to the club

PSG chief Luis Campos (front) believes PSG made a mistake by signing Neymar and Mbappe and not investing in other parts of the team

Speaking to the Rothen s’enflamme podcast, Campos admitted it may not have been a wise decision by the club to sign both players.

He said: ‘We have made the mistake of recruiting two players in the same position in the past.’

“The transfer window is not good because we are missing players in key positions and because we have an overlap of players in other positions.”

The two superstars have put up a public front, but tension remains between them

While the costs for Neymar and Mbappe have not yet given the club that elusive Champions League triumph – with their defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final the closest thing to winning the trophy – both were domestic successes. .

The Brazilian scored 111 goals in 155 appearances for Christophe Galtier’s side and won four league titles with the club. Mbappe was equally impressive, with 181 goals in 226 appearances at the Parc de Princes and four championship wins.

Still, concerns about the couple’s relationship remain. Reports earlier this week showed that Mbappe was not against seeing Neymar leave the club this summer and does not want the 30-year-old on the side at all.

There was an argument between the pair over a penalty during PSG’s win over Montpellier

Neymar, meanwhile, is said to be “astonished at the influence the 23-year-old French striker has had at PSG.”

When asked by reporters about his relationship with Mbappe after Brazil’s 3-0 win over Ghana last week, his telling answer was: ‘With Kylian? I don’t know.’

The pair also got into a fight on the pitch during PSG’s 5-2 win against Montpellier last month, over penalty duties.

Mbappe had missed a penalty earlier in the game and wanted a second chance to cover up the spot. However, Neymar converted from 12 yards and although the French star would score later in the game, he refused to celebrate with his teammate.

Publicly the players laugh, but there is a growing sense of unease between the two megastars and further reports that Lionel Messi has had to act as a mediator between his two attacking partners.