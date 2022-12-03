PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says that the club could leave the Parc des Princes

<!–

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has warned the mayor of Paris that if their bid to buy the Parc des Princes falls through, the club will build a new stadium elsewhere.

The French club has played at the stadium since they moved there in 1974, but according to Al-Khelaifi, PSG are more than happy to move.

Speak against L’Equipewhile watching the World Cup in Qatar, the PSG president wondered why the deal for the stadium is proving so tricky.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said the club is happy to move to another house

Al-Khelaifi said: “I have a question: what is the value of the stadium without PSG? It is nothing. The mayor should also ask what the club also brings to the city of Paris.’

It seems that the 49-year-old is starting to lose his temper and has decided to go on the offensive during the negotiations.

Al-Khelaifi then continued – warning against a move elsewhere: ‘If they think we’re going to invest 500 million euros, we’re just going to build another stadium.

‘[I have told the Mayor] that if they won’t accept our offer, we will leave. We don’t threaten. We shake hands, thank the mayor and say goodbye.’

The PSG chairman has made no secret of the fact that the club is not required to stay at the Parc des Princes – previously claiming the club “doesn’t feel welcome” at the stadium in an interview with Marka.

PSG have played in their current stadium since 1974, but could soon move elsewhere

Negotiations on the stadium are still ongoing and the assistant to the mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, said he would like to continue talks.

PSG first offered €40 million for the stadium, but this was immediately rejected by the current owners – who claimed it was ‘not serious’.

In an interview with Le ParisianGregoire joked that the offer was even lower than PSG paid for midfielder Leandro Paredes.

Gregoire said: ‘PSG offer 40 million euros. It is less than Paredes. Really?!? Do you really think the Parc des Princes is worth less than Paredes?’