PSG manager Christophe Galtier defends Neymar’s FURIOUS reaction to being substituted against Lyon

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has insisted Neymar has ‘impeccable behaviour’ following his angry reaction to being sent off during the match against Lyon.

The Brazilian forward was replaced by Carlos Soler in the 86th minute of the 1-0 win at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais after assisting Lionel Messi’s winning goal in the 5th minute of the match.

The decision to bring him off the field clearly angered him as he sat on the bench with a look of obvious frustration on his face as it is the fourth consecutive time he has been hooked before the final whistle in Ligue 1.

However, he has been defended by Galtier, who told Prime Video: ‘In these games the big players have to stand out like Ney and Messi tonight who were very good.

‘Neymar has worked a lot for the team. He came out, in my opinion, a little red and a little angry, but that’s normal. He has an impeccable demeanor.

The 30-year-old has started the season in fine fashion, having already scored 11 and assisted eight goals in his 13 appearances in all competitions.

Neymar is a vital member of the PSG squad and has contributed 68 assists and 111 goals in his 155 games since joining the club in 2017, even with world-class talents like Messi and Kylian Mbappe playing alongside him, he is still capable to shine.

Galtier insisted the former Barcelona winger remains a vital part of his attacking plans.

He added: ‘He’s the one who gives the best balance. He has volume and intensity, he is also generous with the team.

‘He is both able to replace himself and has dazzling technical quality.

“He’s a great entertainer.”

Neymar was linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 giants this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United both believed to be in the running for his signature, but those reports have been dismissed by club boss Luis Campos.

He told RMC Sport: ‘Neymar was never close to leaving PSG. The rumors about Neymar this summer were completely false – also saying that Mbappe wanted Ney to be sold is another big fake news.

‘Neymar is 100 percent part of our project.’

The striker broke records when he joined PSG from Barcelona, ​​becoming the most expensive player in football history after his £198million release clause was paid.