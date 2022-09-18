PSG held talks with Barcelona to sign star winger Ousmane Dembele this summer, Luis Campos reveals

Paris Saint-Germain turned down the option to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele because he did not fit the French champions’ system, according to reports.

Director Luis Campos has revealed that PSG were very interested in luring the French star to the Parc de Princes this summer and organized talks with Barcelona.

Dembele was signed by Spanish giants from Borussia Dortmund for an all-inclusive fee of £136m in 2017.

According to Fabrizio RomanoThe PSG boss holds Dembele very highly and would have ‘loved’ to bring him to Paris in the near future.

Campos said: ‘We didn’t sign Dembele because he is a winger and we play with a different system.

‘I love Dembele, he’s great, but we had different plans’.

Injuries have blighted the Barcelona winger’s career at the Nou Camp since his blockbuster arrival five years ago.

Dembele was ruled out for almost the entire 2019-20 season with a series of hamstring tears and found himself back on the treatment table at the start of last campaign with a knee injury.

After starting this season with two goals and four assists in eight games across all competitions, the Frenchman is hoping he can remain injury-free for Barcelona ahead of a long and disruptive campaign.