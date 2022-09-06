PSG face backlash for mocking eco-friendly travel plea

French football giants Paris Saint-Germain faced an angry backlash on Tuesday after coach Christophe Galtier and star player Kylian Mbappe mocked a suggestion to take trains for short distances instead of private planes.

PSG recorded an easy 3-0 win over Nantes to keep the top of Ligue 1 on their journey to the western French city, which is located a modest 380 kilometers (240 miles) from Paris.

The Qatar-owned side boasted on social media that they had made the return journey with shirt sponsors Qatar Airways, but their travel choices have become increasingly critical due to environmental footprints.

“Paris-Nantes is less than two hours by TGV,” Alain Krakovitch, the head of the TGV high-speed trains of the state railway company SNCF, said on Twitter.

“I renew our proposal for a TGV offer adapted to your specific needs in accordance with our common interests – safety, speed, services and eco-mobility”, he added.

‘The wrong time’

But at Monday’s press conference ahead of the Parisians’ Champions League home game against Juventus, Galtier explained the criticism, as Mbappe bent double in uncontrollable laughter beside him, seemingly incredulous at the controversy.

“We had a conversation with our tour operators earlier to see if we could travel by sand yacht,” Galtier said of the sailed beach buggies that are popular on certain French beaches.

“Mr Galtier, we have become accustomed to more relevant and responsible answers from you. Shall we talk about it?’ That said Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera on Twitter.

Commenting on how Mbappe laughed after the journalist asked the question about taking the train, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said: “I love Mbappe and it can happen to all of us that we laugh at the wrong time. burst out. And I think this was the wrong time to burst out laughing.”

“We all need to take climate change seriously,” he told BFM-TV. “It’s serious, it’s about our planet and about our ability to live on this planet.”

He added that Galtier’s ironic response was also “inappropriate”.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who is on a crusade to reduce car traffic in the center of the capital, tweeted: “It’s not up to answering stuff like that???? Wake up guys??? This is Paris .”

‘Take it seriously’

According to the sports channel RMC, PSG currently travels to matches by plane, as well as by bus and the team took the road to a recent clash with Lille and may also take the bus to the upcoming matches in Auxerre, Troyes and Reims, not far. from Paris.

The daily La Parisien said the team did not see train travel as a viable option due to safety concerns and problems with traveling by train at night.

“It is not the coach who deals with travel management, but he takes the subject very seriously, like everyone at the club,” a club source, who was not mentioned by name, told RMC.

The controversy comes amid growing calls in France from ecologists for restrictions on private jet travel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Pressure group Attac had pilloried PSG’s Argentine star Lionel Messi for his use of private air travel on Friday.

“From June to August, Messi made 52 flights on his private jet, accounting for 1,502 tons of CO2 emissions. That’s as much as a single Frenchman would be responsible in 150 years,” it says.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel had been faced with hostage-taking in England last month after complaining that he and his coaching staff had a “long bus ride” before a game against Leeds.

(AFP)