PSG draw up a strict code of conduct with Lionel Messi and Co BANNED from nights out in crackdown

Paris Saint-Germain have legislated for their high-profile stars with a strict code of conduct.

Former Nice and Lille coach Christophe Galtier was hired in July to replace Mauricio Pochettino after another disappointing Champions League stoppage the season before, with the club’s Qatari owners desperate for the European top prize.

And Galtier, along with new football adviser Luis Campos, are looking to instill a fierce sense of discipline on world-class players such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi amid frequent reports of problems off the pitch at PSG.

PSG and boss Christoph Galtier have legislated for players with a strict code of conduct

The new rules were introduced by manager Galtier and football director Luis Campos (right)

The new bosses have established a strict set of rules that players must adhere to, including orders to have breakfast and lunch with teammates, and no cell phones during meal times to promote team bonding.

Stars are now also banned from nights out in the French capital, with reports claiming Campos has contacted the owners of local nightclubs and told them to report him if players are seen inside.

The Portuguese, former sporting director of Lille, said: “If there are some who disagree, they are free to leave.”

Famous stars like Lionel Messi are not allowed to go out on nights out and have to eat together

There have been reports of rivalry between attackers Neymar (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right)

And Galtier doubled down and added: ‘If there are players who leave the box, they are allowed to leave. No player will be above the group.’

Amid PSG’s concerns, big players walked on, President Nasser El-Khelaifi said in June that “the show is over.”

There are reports that Mbappe, who signed a new three-year deal this summer, thought to give him influence over the club’s decisions, is in conflict with Messi over Neymar, with Mbappe saying the Brazilian is too undisciplined and relying too much on celebrate.