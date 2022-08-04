PSG complete signing of Renato Sanches from Lille

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Lille’s Renato Sanches to a five-year deal, France’s Ligue 1 champions confirmed on Thursday.

PSG have not disclosed the fee, but reports in France said they paid Lille £12.6m (€15m) for the 24-year-old, who has represented Portugal 32 times and has scored three goals.

The former Swansea midfielder insists he made the right decision by joining the French champions, where he will be reunited with manager Christophe Galtier, who has praised his ‘explosive qualities’.

After drafting a deal that will last him until 2027, Sanches told PSG’s official website: “I am very happy to have arrived here in Paris. These last days have been very important to me and to my family.

“I’m sure I made the right choice by signing for the club. I chose Paris Saint-Germain because I think it’s the best project for me. Staying in France was important to me as I already know this competition.’

Of Galtier, Sanches said: ‘I know him well! He is a good coach who has improved me a lot after I got into Ligue 1. Together we even managed to win the competition with Lille.

“We worked well together and I am happy to work with him again, as well as with his coaching staff. Working with a manager you know always makes it easier. The communication between you is easier.’

Sanches passed his medical before putting pen to paper for a five-year contract with French giants

PSG coach Christophe Galtier previously worked with the midfielder at Lille

A product of Benfica’s youth academy, Sanches made his senior debut during the 2015-16 season with the Lisbon side, helping them to the Portuguese League and League Cup doubles.

He joined German Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich in 2016 and played just 53 times for the Bavarian side during a trophy-laden spell. He also had a stint on loan at Swansea City.

A move to Lille followed in 2019 and Sanches won the French league title two years later.

Italian champions AC Milan were also keen on signing Sanches, but PSG have now won the race for the midfielder.

The reigning French champions PSG travel to Clermont in their Ligue 1 opener on Saturday as they begin their hunt for what would become a record 11th Ligue 1 title.