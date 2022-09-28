PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists UEFA are set to investigate Barcelona over asset sales

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has urged UEFA to launch an investigation into Barcelona’s financial activities over the summer, selling TV rights and digital assets in multimillion-pound deals.

The Spanish side’s monetary constraints prevented it from registering any new signings at the start of the transfer window, leaving Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kunde in the dark.

However, the Catalan club was able to generate the necessary funds by partially selling future TV rights revenue and Barca Studios – their in-house media production stable.

Twenty-five percent of Barca’s future TV rights revenues were sold to Sixth Street for €517 million (£438 million), while Orpheus Media bought 24.5 percent of the club’s media business.

Orpheus Media is led by Jaume Roures, who is also the CEO of MediaPro – the company that defaulted on a £2.75bn contract with Ligue 1 in 2020, just five months after their 2020 deal.

Speak with Politics Speaking about Barcelona’s actions, Al-Khelaifi said: ‘Is this fair? No, it’s not fair… Is it legal? I’m not sure.

“If they allow it, others will too. UEFA of course has their own [financial] regulations. They will definitely look at everything.

The PSG chairman had targeted Barcelona earlier this weekend at the European Club Association conference in Istanbul. Al-Khelaifi is the group’s chairman.

President Joan Laporta oversaw necessary sales as Barcelona struggled with finances

“The new rules for financial sustainability are a positive development,” he told an audience at the conference. “But we have to be careful. Dangerous levels of debt and magic stock deals are not a sustainable path.’

Those comments provoked a response from LaLiga president Javier Tebas, who took to Twitter to challenge the Qatari.

“There is no magic,” Tebas wrote.

“Barcelona have sold part of their assets to cover their losses, with PSG on the other hand you ‘turn on the gas’.

The Liga side was initially unable to register new purchases due to their significant debt

‘For a sustainable football world you have to pay what you owe first, don’t you?’

Meanwhile, UEFA’s leading clubs are “considering the idea of ​​playing some Champions League matches in the US, China or the Middle East,” the claims said.

The Athletic believe there will be serious discussions about taking some of the best Champions League matches out of Europe and to other markets, with Al-Khelaifi believing it backed the plans.