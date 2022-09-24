PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi aims a dig at Barcelona as new Financial Fair Play format is launched

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi took a swipe at Barcelona for their use of financial restraints this summer as he praised UEFA’s decision to renew Financial Fair Play (FFP).

As chairman of the European Club Association, which held its AGM in Istanbul on Friday, Al-Khelaifi heaped praise on the new FFP format during his keynote address.

Although PSG have somewhat insulted the structure of FFP since its introduction by luring superstars with exorbitant transfer fees and contracts, the Qatari businessman fears that financial sustainability is at risk and needs to be addressed.

PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi took a swipe at Barcelona for using financial leverage this summer

“The new rules for financial sustainability are a positive development. The rules control costs and expenses,” Al-Khelaifi said.

‘They encourage investment and new investors. They will help ensure football’s sustainability in the future.’

Concerned about the risk of ‘injecting capital in a magical way’, Al-Khelaifi continued to indirectly target Barcelona, ​​who used financial levers such as selling TV rights this summer to raise funds and register new signings.

He added: ‘We have to be careful about debt levels because magically injecting capital is not a sustainable way forward.

“We must think long-term, not short-term.

Al-Khelaifi was speaking at the European Club Association’s annual meeting in Istanbul on Friday

Barcelona boss Joan Laporta sold TV rights shares this summer in a bid to raise funds

‘The Court of Auditors will continue to build positive relationships with all stakeholders: FIFA, UEFA and other confederations, the leagues, the national associations and the fans.

‘Everyone in European football should be doing more to benefit the whole game.’

LaLiga boss Javier Tebas later took to social media to challenge Al-Khelaifi’s comments.

“There is no magic,” Tebas urged on Twitter.

Robert Lewandowski arrived for £42.5million during an expensive summer for the Spanish giants

‘Barcelona have sold part of their assets to cover their losses, with PSG, on the other hand, they are “turning on the gas”.

‘For a sustainable football world, the first thing is to pay what you owe, right?’

Al-Khelaifi also took the opportunity to reinforce the importance of UEFA’s competitions, particularly the Champions League, by aiming another dig at reigning champions Real Madrid, who knocked out PSG in dramatic fashion last season.

The president also took the opportunity to push Champions League winners Real Madrid

The Spanish giants knocked out PSG in dramatic fashion on their way to lifting the trophy

The 48-year-old found it bizarre that Real Madrid, who spearheaded plans to set up the European Super League, took part in and celebrated victory in the Champions League last campaign.

“It’s strange that they (Real Madrid) also celebrate in the UEFA club competitions because they know it’s the best club competition in the world,” he admitted.

‘It’s strange that you go against an existing fantastic club competition and then take part, celebrate and enjoy winning the trophy.

‘I found it very strange, to be honest. But we will not waste our time with that, we will continue’.