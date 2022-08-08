PSG ‘agree personal terms’ with Fabian Ruiz after the Spaniard refuses contract extension at Napoli

PSG have agreed on personal terms with Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, a report said.

The French side had reportedly been working on a deal to sign the Spaniard, and according to L’Equipethey have now made a big step forward in their quest to get him to the capital.

Ruiz has turned down a contract extension at Napoli, and with just a year left on his current contract, it’s likely a switch will come.

PSG had reportedly tried to convince Napoli to lower their asking price for Ruiz with Luis Campos, a PSG adviser, who was working hard on a deal for the 26-year-old.

Football Italy suggest a fee in the region of £21million could allow Ruiz to move to the French capital, despite Real Madrid’s interest in signing him for free next summer.

Waiting a year was also an option for PSG, but all sides seem eager to strike a deal this summer with Ruiz not attending Napoli’s pre-season game against Espanyol on Saturday.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle – who reportedly rejected a £42 million bid for Ruiz in January – have also been linked with the Spaniard.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier wants to strengthen his team late in the transfer window

In total, he has played more than 150 appearances for Napoli since moving from Real Betis in 2018.

He has also been a fixture for Spain since his debut in 2019.

Ruiz operated as a deep-lying playmaker, most often playing a double linchpin or three in midfield with Napoli last season with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

He played a vital role for Napoli as they finished third in Serie A, but he is leaving the club after four years.