PSG ‘acting in an uncompromising and harsh manner’ to ELEVEN players on their list of ‘undesirables’

Paris Saint-German’s treatment of their unwanted players has been described as ‘uncompromising and harsh’.

It was reported by Le Parisien earlier this month that the French side had made a list of ‘undesirables’ placed on the transfer list this summer.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Junior Dina Ebimbe, Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi were all listed as redundant.

Germany international Thilo Kehrer has reportedly been ‘added to PSG’s list of undesirables’

Same exhaust has now reported that Germany international Thilo Kehrer is the latest player to be added to the list.

The 25-year-old is said to have been told to train with the youth team as PSG try to force his departure.

This comes as a French journalist Saber Desfarges claims the Ligue 1 champions are ‘uncompromising, even harsh, with the players they want to see leave’.

New PSG boss Christophe Galtier has emphasized that the squad should be smaller

Kehrer has spent the last four seasons at PSG after signing for £31 million from Schalke in 2018 and starting 16 games in Ligue 1 last season.

Unlike some of the other ‘undesirables’, the defender was seen on the pre-season tour of Japan, but now it appears he has no future under new boss Christophe Galtier with less than a year to go on his contract.

“I think the number of employees should be reduced,” Galtier said earlier this month.

“We’ve talked a lot about it with management. You can’t have players who barely play for a whole season. They are unhappy. We will make sure we find the right teammate so that everyone can participate this season.”

Kehrer has reportedly been told to train with the youth team as PSG try to force his departure

PSG midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum (L) and Ander Herrera (R) also up for sale

COST OF PSG .’S ‘UNWANTED’ Georginio Wijnaldum: Free, £150,000 a week Mauro Icardi: £52 million Ander Herrera: Free, £135,000 a week Idrissa Gueye: £27m Layvin Kurzawa: £22.5 million Julian Draxler: £32 million Junior Dina Ebimbe: Academy product Abdou Diallo: £26.8 million Danilo Pereira: £13.4 million Leandro Paredes: £33.6 million Thilo Kehrer: £31 million

Of the group of transfer-listed players, Wijnaldum, Draxler, Kurzawa and Herrera did not travel with the squad to Japan. However, none of them have secured a move from the Parc des Princes so far.

Former Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum has had no influence in the French capital since his free transfer last summer.

Although not known for his goal-scoring threat from midfield at club level, the 31-year-old scored just three goals last season and provided three assists in 38 appearances as he struggled for minutes under Mauricio Pochettino. Everton, West Ham and Leicester are interested.

Last month, Icardi hit back at rumors that the Ligue 1 outfit might be looking to sell him in the summer, labeling the reports a ‘load of c**p’.

The Argentine, who netted just five goals in 30 appearances last season, has fallen behind the star-studded headline three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Icardi made just 10 league starts in the 2021-22 season, suggesting the 29-year-old is on his way to exit.

Meanwhile, Herrera is reportedly happy in France and was a regular at the start of the season, but he gradually fell out of favor towards the end of the business and is now for sale.

Everton are interested in taking over midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who is unwanted in Paris

Ex-Everton and Aston Villa midfielder Gueye has just one year left on his current contract with the club, meaning PSG risk losing him for nothing next year. The Toffees are interested in re-drawing him.

Kurzawa has two years to go but has been frozen, Draxler’s last term has been hampered by injuries and 21-year-old Dina Ebimbe warmed the bench last season.

Those closest to a departure could be old Arsenal target Pereira, Diallo who is followed by West Ham and Paredes who are close to Juventus.