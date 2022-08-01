PSG 4-0 Nantes: Sergio Ramos scores sublime BACKHEEL goal as in Trophee des Champions victory

Lionel Messi opened the scoring and Neymar scored twice as French champions Paris Saint-Germain defeated French Cup winner Nantes 4-0 to win the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Messi, the record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, scored midway through the first half. After a deflected pass from Neymar, he passed goalkeeper Alban Lafont before scoring with a fine finish.

Neymar skillfully led a top-left free kick in first-half stoppage time to give coach Christophe Galtier’s side a 2-0 lead at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, where the game was played for the second year in a row.

Sergio Ramos scored a brilliant goal when PSG defeated Nantes 4-0 on Sunday

Veteran defender Sergio Ramos made it 3-0 from close range 57 minutes into the game and Neymar converted a penalty in the 82nd on a foul by Jean-Charles Castelletto, who was sent off.

Galtier, who led Lille to the league title in 2021 against the odds, now has his first trophy at PSG. He replaced Maurico Pochettino after he was fired.

Antoine Kombouare, who once coached PSG, helped Nantes win its first trophy in 21 years when it won the cup.