PS5 supply issues are ‘resolved’ in Asia, but what about the US and the UK?

written by Jacky
The PS5 shortage has been “solved” in Japan and Asia, said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Here’s what that could mean for the rest of the world looking ahead to next year.

At the recent annual PlayStation Partner Awards, Ryan spoke about the region’s PS5 availability issues and explained how the company “will be able to deliver” in 2023, according to the official Japanese PlayStation blog (opens in new tab).

