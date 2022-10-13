Prue MacSween called out by Leonardo Puglisi over tweet tagging Albo the 'Italian porn artist'

<!–

Controversial Australian social commentator Prue MacSween has been called out for sending tweets targeting current and former Labor prime ministers to the wrong accounts.

Ms MacSween sent a tweet slamming Anthony Albanese into an ‘Italian porn artist’ instead of the Prime Minister, then sent a barb fired at Paul Keating to a fake account that hasn’t posted in 13 years.

Her tweet about Labour’s ‘dilemma’ over phase three tax cuts said the party wants to ‘establish economic leadership that they have never had.

‘But do they risk a Gillard moment ‘there will be no climate tax’? And what do statutory policies mean if they don’t deliver tax relief? No wonder @Albo is MIA (missing in action).’

Self-styled schoolboy journalist Leonardo Puglisi, 15, tweeted back at Ms MacSween to say “Prue, he’s MIA as Prime Minister because he’s actually an Italian porn artist.”

Conservative commentator Prue MacSween (pictured) has been called out for mistaking the Twitter accounts of current and former Labor prime ministers for those with a similar name held by an ‘Italian porn artist’ and a fake

She responded with a snarky tweet back to Mr Puglisi, saying: ‘I look forward to the time you grow up. I wonder if that will ever happen?’

However, he was undeterred as he replied “look, I have to admire the fact that you took over 24 hours to think of this answer, I’m just tweeting whatever comes to mind”.

Sir. Puglisi also told Ms MacSween ‘Prue, you are 56 years older than me, yet I know which Twitter handle is the Prime Minister and which Twitter handle is an Italian porn artist.’

Contacted by Daily Mail Australia, the young reporter said Ms MacSween should ‘keep tweeting as it’s fun correcting her every time.

“Some might say that constantly tagging the wrong accounts is her own little dark age,” Mr Puglisi said.

In a response to Daily Mail Australia, Ms MacSween said she was ‘not interested in talking about this precocious, attention-seeking person.’

On Wednesday, Ms MacSween also labeled the wrong Paul Keating in a jibe at the man who was Labor prime minister from 1991 to 1996.

‘Does anyone care what @PaulKeatingPM says about AUKUS and our alliance with the US?

Social commentator Prue MacSween tweeted an Italian porn artist thinking it was Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured)

The ‘born’ Leonardo Puglisi got into a Twitter prank with Prue MacSween over some mis-tagged tweets

Schoolboy journalist Leonardo Puglisi (pictured) is not shy about expressing his views online

“He’s so married to his alliance with Commie China, how could you take him seriously?”

The problem was that @PaulKeatingPM clearly says it’s a ‘Fake Paul Keating who has his opinion on everything.’

And the account has not posted anything since November 3, 2009 either.

Sir. Puglisi also discovered this and said he did not try Ms McSween because of her seniority.

‘It’s not an attack on her age – but like, she’s been on Twitter like 10 years more than me, is a lot older than me and has been in the media a lot.

“So you’d think she’d be able to tag the right account after all,” he said.

A critical tweet aimed at former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating (pictured centre) was sent to a fake account that has not been used for 13 years