Proud new dad Kyle Sandilands shares first look at newborn son Otto and shares birth details

Radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands is the proud new father of son Otto, who was born on Thursday.

And now Kyle, 51, has shared the very first glimpse of the newborn live on his KIIS FM radio show.

Kyle proudly featured a sleeping Otto co-hosting Jackie O and the team via Zoom and shared intimate details about the birth.

On Friday, proud new dad Kyle Sandilands shared the first look at his newborn son Otto live on his radio show, revealing intimate details about the birth. Photographed in the hospital on Thursday

Kyle revealed that Otto, who he welcomed to fiancée Tegan Kynaston, was born by cesarean section and weighed “just under 3kg.”

“Everything’s great,” Kyle said, before proceeding with the birth.

“Tegan had to have a cesarean section and they put a sheet on and I looked, she said they hadn’t started yet… I could see her guts! Her face, I think she thought they were painting her with the Dettol,” Kyle recalled of the birth.

Kyle revealed that Otto, who he welcomed with fiancé Tegan Kynaston, was born by cesarean section and weighed ‘just under 3kg’

“Tegan had to have a cesarean section and they put a sheet on and I looked, she said they hadn’t started yet… I could see her guts! Her face, I think she thought they were painting her with the Dettol,” Kyle recalled of the birth

He then put Otto in front of the camera to show Jackie O and the team, with Jackie saying how “cute” her new godson is.

‘Oh he’s so cute, look at him! What color hair does he have? Is it light brown?’

Kyle said Otto hasn’t washed his hair yet, but it’s blonde.

Speaking of his unique name which is of Germanic origin and means ‘the rich’, Kyle said he will give his son the life he ‘always wanted’ and joked how he will grow up to be a ‘righteous Sydney rich kid” .

He then put Otto in front of the camera to show Jackie O and the team, with Jackie saying how “cute” her new godson is

“He wasn’t crying… the nurse said we have the unicorn baby,” Kyle said.

“Maybe the baby knows about your bank balance and that his life will be easy,” said host Jim Jefferies, causing Kyle to burst out laughing.

‘He’s going to be a little blond hair, blue eyes, named Sydney a**ehole! what a wonderful life. It’s the life I’ve always wanted my father never gave me and my father died broke and I got nothing!’ he said with a laugh.

Jackie burst into tears live on her radio show Thursday morning as she excitedly announced the birth of Kyle and his fiancée Tegan’s first child.

Jackie, who has hosted her KIIS FM show with Kyle for years, said she was thrilled that her best friend is finally a father, describing it as a “life-changing moment.”

“I have an announcement, Otto is born,” Jackie began, causing the entire KIIS team to burst into tears.

Jackie burst into tears live on her radio show Thursday morning as she excitedly announced the birth of Kyle and his fiancée Tegan’s first child

“Actually, I’m speechless, I’m so happy for him, it’s been a long time since we worked together, to see him become a father today is life-changing,” she said.

The mother of one added: ‘I couldn’t be happier for him, he will become a new person, it will change him, I am so happy for both of them!’

The news was also shared on KIIS FM’s Instagram account with a photo that read: ‘Otto Sandilands is here!’

Kyle’s manager Bruno Bouchet told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Little Otto was born this morning. Mom and Bub are both doing well.’

The news was also shared on KIIS FM’s Instagram account with a photo that read: ‘Otto Sandilands is here!’

Just an hour earlier, Kyle abruptly stopped his radio show when his fiancée Tegan started giving birth.

Just seconds after the show, dad-to-be Kyle, 51, told his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson to leave and rush Tegan, 36, to the hospital.

“Guys, I’m not broadcasting from home for nothing, and that reason seems to be emerging now,” he said, before turning to his pregnant partner and asking her, “Is it all happening?”

Just an hour earlier, Kyle abruptly left his radio show when his fiancée Tegan gave birth

Kyle turned back to the mic and continued, “Guys, I think maybe he should leave the show and go to the hospital.”

‘It’s time? Oh, it’s time!’ exclaimed an excited Jackie, leading to thunderous applause from across the radio studio.

Kyle lost his usual calm demeanor and seemed quite nervous as he said to his colleagues, “Guys, I’m so sorry. I feel very unprepared, I don’t know…’

Jackie assured him that everything was fine before inviting producer Pedro Vitola to host the show in Kyle’s absence.

Kyle and Tegan announced in February that they were expecting their first child.

Kyle and Tegan also got engaged in Port Douglas, Queensland over the Christmas break.

Before dating Tegan, Kyle was with ex-girlfriend Imogen Anthony for eight years until they called it quits in 2019.