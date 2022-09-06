Proud father John Standing’s daughter Tilly marries Sotheby’s car expert Felix Archer

<!–

He has appeared in films such as The Eagle Has Landed and The Elephant Man and on TV Game Of Thrones, but John Standing played his most satisfying role over the weekend: Father of the Bride.

The old Etonian baron, 88, walked down the aisle with daughter Tilly in Andalusia, Spain.

Actress Tilly, 31, exchanged vows with Sotheby’s auto expert Felix Archer, much to the delight of her mother, Sarah Standing.

Sarah posted the wedding photo to her Instagram, writing: “Be quiet my ❤️ I love you @tillystanding and @felixarcher1 What a wedding – and Tills – you are a breathtaking bride.”

“What memories @tillystanding and @felixarcher1 have created,” she added.

Like Tilly, John and Sarah, children India, 37, and Archie, 36, share together. John also has son Alexander, 57, with his ex-wife Jill Melford.

Journalist Sarah, 63 – the daughter of actress Nanette Newman and director Bryan Forbes – has written about her brave battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In December, Sarah spoke in The Daily Mail about being diagnosed with cancer two days before the second national lockdown in October 2020.

She candidly said she was devastated not being able to spend Christmas 2020 with her loved ones because she was “withered” from chemotherapy.

She wrote: ‘I missed my sister, Emma, ​​who I hadn’t seen in over a year, because she lives in the US. I had empty Christmas stockings on my mantelpiece and a broken heart.

“I had very little strength or inclination to do retail therapy. All I wanted for Christmas was to see my 87-year-old mother [actress Nanette Newman]who lives alone more than an hour away, my three children and my two young grandchildren.’

Sarah said the cancer diagnosis makes her “appreciate everything but doubt life,” as she spoke about how grateful she is for her family.

“I really know the real meaning of Christmas now. Because all that touching death does is concentrate the mind,” she added.

“All the old sayings you’ve wiped out and ignored are coming into sharp focus. You know what really matters.

“Your family and friends don’t really want extravagant gifts to confirm how you feel about them: they just want that friendship and love to last.

‘And that’s all I want. More Christmas.’