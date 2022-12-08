Thursday, December 8, 2022
Tech

by Jacky
Proton's encrypted cloud storage is going mobile

Proton, the privacy-focused company behind a hit VPN service An e-mail provider, a unified encryption (E2EE), to protect its end-to–end data cloud storage To iOS and Android

The Announcement (opens new tab) Proton Drive was launched in September 2022 as a web app. Proton will continue to build similar ecosystems. Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Dropbox. Proton still has some unique features that may make business users notice.

