Proton’s encrypted cloud storage is going mobile

Proton, the privacy-focused company behind a hit VPN service, an e-mail provider, and unified end-to-end encryption (E2EE) cloud storage, has launched Proton Drive to iOS and Android

The announcement came in September 2022 when Proton Drive was launched as a web app. Proton will continue to build similar ecosystems to Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Dropbox. Proton still has some unique features that may make business users notice.

For one, end-to-end encryption of both files and metadata means that not even Proton knows what’s hosted on their service. The data is stored in data centres in Germany and Switzerland, which puts it under the most stringent security measures. Privacy The laws of the world

Cloud storage security

Proton claims that files stored on its servers are available across platforms. cloud backup service won’t compromise the encryption.

Offline access to files, which is a common feature of cloud storage services, will now be encrypted so that they can only been accessed through the Proton Drive App. iOS users have the ability to set a PIN that’s required to open the app, which will then generate a key to encrypt all Proton Drive files stored locally.

Externally shared files also benefit from links that it claims will deliver files in an “encrypted environment” while still being available to anyone without a Proton account. Links may also have expiration dates and be password protected.

The company claims that Proton Drive takes data away from “the control of Big Tech” and “government mass surveillance”, which ought to appeal to any privacy-conscious business owner or IT manager, no matter the size of their tinfoil hat.

It also announced that a Proton Drive Windows application will be available in beta “shortly”, with a macOS app to follow. Both will be released fully in 2023.