Proton Calendar finally accessible to everyone worldwide

Anyone using an iPhone can now protect their entire daily agenda with the latest enhancement to the popular secure email app Proton Mail. Launched about a year ago, the encrypted Proton calendar is finally available on iOS devices.

The Swiss-based provider, also behind one of the top VPN services, Proton VPN, claims that today’s announcement is one of its biggest releases as most of its community focuses on Apple devices.

Like its other products, Proton Calendar is free to use. People looking for more functionality or additional storage can subscribe to the Plus or Unlimited plan instead.

Starting today you can download Proton Calendar on your iPhone. 🗓️Protected by the same end-to-end encryption as #ProtonMail, #ProtonCalendar has all the features you need to take your calendar with you wherever you go. Try Proton Calendar: https://t.co/9brgTRUAG4 pic. twitter.com/Fc2jY7JU5FNovember 30, 2022 view more

A full-fledged privacy ecosystem

“People don’t think of calendars as something to protect, but a calendar is a record of your life,” Proton CEO Andy Yen told TechRadar. “We shouldn’t give that information away because it will just be misused by governments or by the tech giants.”

The vision is simple. Like Google users, people who have signed up for Proton Mail are very likely to integrate extra features like the two-month-old Proton Drive and the encrypted calendar into their day-to-day activities.

Proton Calendar is believed to be the first application of its kind.

“Right now, almost anyone in the world can use Calendar. That’s pretty big, because it’s just the first time it’s actually existed,” says Yen.

“It helps to complete that ecosystem, and this also goes towards future performance. Proton really becomes a fully-fledged ecosystem.”

However, building the software was not easy.

Yen explained that Agenda was actually the most technically challenging product because keeping the end-to-end encryption under sharing conditions was quite a complex function to achieve.

Now any user can enjoy the protection of basically all the details of every created event. This includes names, locations and participants.

For technical reasons, the time of the event is the only piece of information that should not be encrypted.

Moreover, the hard work that the Proton team has put into this is already bearing fruit. The recently launched Proton Drive has uploaded more than 1,000,000 files per day in less than two months. The software has also been used to distribute videos during China’s recent protests as a way to circumvent censorship.

“Many of our users are activists, journalists and dissidents. We are very active in places like Hong Kong, Russia and Iran. All of this is a big part of our mission. As a scientist, this is why we put Proton in the first place ,” he said.

(Image credit: Getty Images/NurPhoto)

Yen believes that even Calendar has the potential to revolutionize the way activists and human rights groups operate, especially in authoritarian countries.

“I think Agenda just provides an extra tool to protect their information so they can avoid prosecution and all the other stuff that comes with data breaches in those countries.”

Being able to make the right impact that can make a difference in people’s lives is then the main reason why all Proton products, including Proton VPN, are free.

“This is especially important in countries like Iran and Russia because they’re under sanctions, so credit cards don’t work, bank payments don’t work, there’s no PayPal. In fact, our millions of users in these countries, even if they wanted to pay, they could they don’t transfer money in any way,” Yen said. “Having a free service is the only way to really engage those users.”

While an encrypted competitor to Google Meets isn’t Proton’s top priority right now, we shouldn’t wait too long to see its functionality grow – and for those who need a truly secure alternative, this will prove invaluable.