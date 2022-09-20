Protests turn deadly following Iran ‘morality police’ custody death

Protests in Iran’s Kurdistan province have killed at least three people after the death of a young woman after she was arrested by “morality police,” the region’s governor said on Tuesday.

“The three were suspected to have been killed” as part of “a plot by the enemy,” Governor Ismail Zarei Koosha said by Fars news agency, without specifying when the fatalities occurred.

“One of the civilians of the town of Divandarreh was killed with a type of military weapon that none of the ranks of the armed forces use,” he said, adding that another person was killed in the town of Saghez and “next to a hospital in a car.” “.

He gave no details about the third death.

Public anger in Iran has grown since authorities announced the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Friday after her arrest by the police unit responsible for enforcing the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.

On Sunday, police made arrests and fired tear gas in Amini’s home province of Kurdistan, where some 500 people had protested, some had smashed car windows and set fire to garbage cans, reports said.

Protesters in Tehran were dispersed on Monday by “police using batons and tear gas,” said Fars news agency.

“Several hundreds of people chanted slogans against the authorities, some took off their headscarves,” Fars added.

(AFP)