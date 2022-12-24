Protests in Paris over Kurdish deaths turn violent

However, the interrogation was later discontinued for medical reasons and the man was transferred to a psychiatric ward, the prosecutor’s office said in an update.
The suspect would be brought before an examining magistrate when his health permits, it added.
After a meeting on Friday afternoon that also led to clashes with the police, the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F) organized the demonstration in Republic Square.
Hundreds of Kurdish demonstrators, accompanied by politicians, including the mayor of Paris’ 10th arrondissement, waved flags and listened to tributes to the victims.
“We are not protected at all. In 10 years, six Kurdish activists have been killed in broad daylight in the heart of Paris,” Berivan Firat, a CDK-F spokesman, told BFM TV during the demonstration.
She said the event soured after some protesters were provoked by people making pro-Turkish gestures in a passing vehicle.
Friday’s murders came before the anniversary of the murder of three Kurdish women in Paris in January 2013. An investigation was halted after the prime suspect died shortly before going on trial, before reopening in 2019.
Kurdish representatives, who met with Nunez and French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti on Saturday, reiterated their call for Friday’s shooting to be regarded as a terror attack.
Reuters