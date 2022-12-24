Protests in Paris over Kurdish deaths turn violent

However, the interrogation was later discontinued for medical reasons and the man was transferred to a psychiatric ward, the prosecutor’s office said in an update.

The suspect would be brought before an examining magistrate when his health permits, it added.

Demonstrators stand next to a burning barricade on Saturday during a protest against the recent shooting at the Kurdish Cultural Center in Paris. Credit:AP

After a meeting on Friday afternoon that also led to clashes with the police, the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F) organized the demonstration in Republic Square.

Hundreds of Kurdish demonstrators, accompanied by politicians, including the mayor of Paris’ 10th arrondissement, waved flags and listened to tributes to the victims.