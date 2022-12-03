Protests in China: The blank pages tell a story

Protesters in China defy a surveillance state as they resist stifling zero-COVID policies. Plus art in times of unrest in Sri Lanka.

After two years of some of the toughest COVID restrictions in the world, many in China are fed up and are demanding a relaxation of controls – in some cases even calling on President Xi Jinping. They run up the gauntlet of a surveillance state that cracks down on dissent.

contributors:

Victor Gao – Vice President, Center for China and Globalization

Carl Zha – host, Silk & Steel podcast

Lizzi Lee – journalist, Wall St TV & Host, Live with Lizzi Lee

Josh Chin – Deputy Chief of China Bureau, Wall Street Journal

On our radar:

An open letter to Washington from five international newspapers says the United States’ demand for the extradition of Wikileaks founder and whistleblower Julian Assange sets a “dangerous precedent” for press freedom.

Art in times of unrest in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan protests that forced former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from office have featured memes, viral videos, songs, dances, cartoons and caricatures. The protest art conveyed what the mainstream media could not or would not: Sri Lankans were done with the Rajapaksas and their corruption.

contributors:

Hasini Haputhanthri – cultural sociologist

Sanjana Hattotuwa – research associate, The Disinfo Project

Randy Chriz Perera – artist and animator

Vasi Samudra Devi – artist and activist