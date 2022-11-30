Protests in China are nothing new, but these are different

The protests we have seen over the past week reflect this dichotomy between central and local government. While the central government’s hardline zero-COVID policy links the various protest venues together, it is not the only complaint that has prompted protesters to take to the streets. In Zhengzhou, where we have been protesting for weeks, factory workers have moved their more specific complaints into the larger issue of COVID lockdown measures. Workers in Zhengzhou are protesting the severe restrictions on their freedom of movement and their unpaid bonuses. As noted earlier, workers’ protests don’t often gain widespread public support, especially when it’s company-specific. The fire in an apartment building in Urumqi that led to the deaths of a dozen people was the catalyst for the protests. Residents were outraged that first responders arrived three hours after the flames were noticed. Local firefighters attributed their delay to strict COVID measures. Yet the local authorities are seen as ineffective. Students on college campuses have also expressed concerns about COVID lockdown policies. With classes moving online, many university dormitories have closed, leaving many students with little to no option to find accommodation as their hometowns refuse to let them return for fear of COVID entering the local community.

Dr. Jennifer Hsu is a writer, scientist and researcher at the Lowy Institute. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ More world commentary from our acclaimed writers American democracy: “Democracy is a politics of frustrated winners and good losers.” If an increasing number of Americans find loss unbearable, and therefore overcoming opponents morally justifiable by any means, radicalization is the result – Waleed Aly A Winter War: Both Russian and Ukrainian strategies are based on continued hostilities during the coldest months. However, they will have very different approaches – Mike Ryan