Protests in China are nothing new, but these are different

The protests we have seen over the past week reflect this dichotomy between central and local government. While the central government’s hardline zero-COVID policy links the various protest venues together, it is not the only complaint that has prompted protesters to take to the streets.
In Zhengzhou, where we have been protesting for weeks, factory workers have moved their more specific complaints into the larger issue of COVID lockdown measures. Workers in Zhengzhou are protesting the severe restrictions on their freedom of movement and their unpaid bonuses. As noted earlier, workers’ protests don’t often gain widespread public support, especially when it’s company-specific.
The fire in an apartment building in Urumqi that led to the deaths of a dozen people was the catalyst for the protests. Residents were outraged that first responders arrived three hours after the flames were noticed. Local firefighters attributed their delay to strict COVID measures. Yet the local authorities are seen as ineffective.
Students on college campuses have also expressed concerns about COVID lockdown policies. With classes moving online, many university dormitories have closed, leaving many students with little to no option to find accommodation as their hometowns refuse to let them return for fear of COVID entering the local community.
As the situation evolves, we now see the central government taking the blame local governments. However, this could be a strategy for both levels of government to end the protests, addressing these grievances related to a particular venue, whether that be reopening university dormitories or pressuring companies such as Foxconn to fulfill their purpose. of the employment contract. Addressing issues on the fringes, rather than zeroing out COVID itself — something that is unlikely to go away any time soon due to its very real disproportionate impact on the health system — may make such protests disappear.
We should not reject more repressive measures to end the protests if the concessions offered do not work. However, when repression fails, the situation can escalate, pitting the government’s security forces against its own people, which is politically costly and leads to reputational damage at home and abroad. This may be the least favored option, but repression, as we have seen in China’s modern history, leads to results and ultimately stability at the expense of certain freedoms.
In assessing what happens next, we must also take into account the willingness of individual Chinese citizens to step up their protests. The questions many will ask include: Do the potential benefits outweigh the costs? And what are these costs? China’s surveillance state is second to none Coverageand so the personal costs of waging such protests may be too great to bear.
Fear, exhaustion and wintery conditions can make the protests wax and wane, but the actions of the security state can further fuel the protests. The world waits with bated breath.
Dr. Jennifer Hsu is a writer, scientist and researcher at the Lowy Institute.
More world commentary from our acclaimed writers
American democracy: “Democracy is a politics of frustrated winners and good losers.” If an increasing number of Americans find loss unbearable, and therefore overcoming opponents morally justifiable by any means, radicalization is the result – Waleed Aly
A Winter War: Both Russian and Ukrainian strategies are based on continued hostilities during the coldest months. However, they will have very different approaches – Mike Ryan
The Royal family: The crown is in its fifth season and there is much debate over whether it is historically accurate or complete fiction. What we do know is that the series is doing something terrible to the royal family – it makes them more human – Jacqueline Maley
