Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity

LONDON (AP) – As anti-government protests rage for a fourth week across cities and towns in Iran, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe is a turning point moment for their homeland.

From those who fled in the 1980s after Iran’s Islamic Revolution of 1979 to a younger generation of Iranians born and raised in Western capitals, many in the diaspora community say they feel an unprecedented unity of purpose and affinity with the demonstrations at home. sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by Iran’s vice squad.

“I see this in many ways as a turning point for Iran — we’ve always had political rifts that divided us, but this time it’s people saying, ‘I’m with women,'” said Tahirih Danesh, 52, a human rights researcher London lives and works. “It’s phenomenal, it’s happened with such speed and this sense of camaraderie among Iranians is amazing.”

For the past month, in dozens of cities, from London to Paris to Toronto, crowds of people of Iranian descent have gathered every weekend for demonstrations in solidarity with protests that erupted in Iran after Mahsa Amini died in custody after being detained for alleged violation of strict Islamic dress code for women.

Many say they have been kept awake at night by a mixture of hope, sadness and anxiety – hoping their country is on the brink of change after decades of oppression, and fear the authorities will unleash more violence in an increasingly brutal crackdown that seen dozens dead and hundreds arrested.

Some, like Danesh — whose family smuggled her and her siblings out of Iran in the 1980s to avoid prosecution — say the images of protesters being violently repressed by the authorities are a reminder of the trauma of similar scenes around the time of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“I’m thousands of miles away, it’s 40 years later, but the images I see bring it all back, it’s like reliving it,” Danesh said.

While Iran has seen waves of protest in recent years, many agree that the resistance this time around is broader in nature and scope as it challenges the very foundations of the Islamic Republic. Some say they have never seen a global solidarity with Iran shown by politicians, intellectuals and celebrities, many of whom cutting their hair in a gesture of support from Iranian women.

“Before, many of us outside had a distant view of what was happening inside, we couldn’t find the same connection. But today the Iranians within are calling for fundamental change. They say ‘get my Iran back,’ said Vali Mahlouji, 55, an art curator in London who left Iran in the 1980s. He said he is self-banned because his work deals with censored artists and art history.

“This unites every Iranian I know, all the different generations of exiles,” he added. “People who have been out of Iran for most of their lives feel restless and sleepless. I don’t know anyone who is not sympathetic, and of course not concerned.”

The Iranian diaspora is large not only for those who fled shortly after the 1979 revolution, but also for subsequent waves who left Iran due to ongoing repression or economic hardship. More than half a million live in the US, and France, Sweden and Germany have hundreds of thousands of communities, with major centers in Los Angeles, Washington, London, Paris and Stockholm.

In Paris, 28-year-old Romane Ranjbaran was one of thousands last week who came out and marched despite a torrential downpour, chanting and chanting “Khamenei go away” in Persian and French, referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Several women cut off their hair and threw them gleefully in the air.

Ranjbaran, who grew up in France, said she felt “shaken” by what is happening in Iran.

“Iran is an essential part of my history. My mother has known a free Iran when women were free,” she said, as her mother and other family members stood by her side during the rally. “It is an international battle. If we want the situation in Iran to improve, we need international support.”

The 1979 revolution ousted the US-backed Shah, the monarch whose rule was resolutely secular but also brutally repressive and plagued by corruption. The revolution joined leftists and other political factions, including Islamists, who seized total power after the fall of the Shah and created the Islamic Republic, ruled by Shia Muslim clerics.

Some expats were wary of taking part in protests because they have relatives in Iran and travel back and forth regularly. Some expressed concern about the suspected presence of Iranian intelligence services or extremist factions.

Others say they felt some unease about the aims of the protests beyond the unifying cry of “Women, life, freedom” and the leaderless nature of the protests.

“I love my country, I want to show my support, but every time I go, I’m also confused because every corner of the demonstrations has a different chant,” said Amanda Navaian, a luxury handbag designer in her early 40s who attended all recent weekend meetings in London.

Navaian said she wanted to attend protests “as long as necessary”, and has even made plans to possibly host one herself. She wasn’t sure that demonstrations abroad would really make a difference, but she said it was crucial to show that we care.

At the very least, she knows she is doing something to dispel what she described as the widespread negative perception of Iran and Iranians.

“Islam has been forced upon us, this extremism is not who we are. Our country has been hijacked – we were a country of music, dance and poetry,” said Navaian.

“People came up to me in Trafalgar Square to ask, ‘What are you doing?’ and I explained why we were there,” she added. “Through these demonstrations there is more awareness. Perhaps the international community should now wake up to what is happening.”

Jade Le Deley in Paris contributed to this report.

