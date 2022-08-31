Protesters who targeted National Gallery painting face trial accused of criminal damage

The eco-activists who stuck to a priceless painting in the National Gallery will face court after denying criminal damage.

Hannah Hunt, 23, and Eben Lazarus, 22, appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today charged with “intent to destroy or damage the painting and frame,” or “of being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged’.

The pair reportedly caused £1,081.49 in damage after targeting John Constable’s The Hay Wain during the London protest on 4 July.

They covered the masterpiece with images depicting a future apocalypse before gluing their hands to the frame. The security breach, which took place in front of a class of visiting schoolchildren, led to the gallery being evacuated.

The couple denied criminal damage and the case was adjourned and they will appear in court on November 3.

Hunt, from Brighton, and Lazarus, from Wiltshire, wore T-shirts with the Just Stop Oil logo when they stepped over a rope fence in the National Gallery last month as guards watched.

Psychology student Hunt and Lazarus, who studies music, said their reimagined version of the 1821 painting — depicting a rural scene on the River Stour in Suffolk — “depicts a nightmare scene showing how oil will destroy our countryside.”

Ms Hunt said after the protest: ‘Yes, there is glue on the frame of this famous painting, but there is blood on the hands of our government.

“The disruption will end as soon as the UK government makes a meaningful statement ending new oil and gas licenses.”

After the incident, the National Gallery said there was “minor damage” to the frame, as well as “disruption to the surface of the varnish on the painting.”

Art historians and experts have previously expressed concern that the vandals, who took part in multiple Just Stop Oil protests, would have caused irreparable damage to the 19th-century masterpiece.

Hunt student-led Just Stop Oil co-founder marching at No. 10 to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “step in” to prevent “the ultimate crime against our country, humanity and life on Earth.”

The aspiring psychologist has become a hero among the eco-zealous followers of the group, which formed as an escape from Extinction Rebellion.

Just Stop Oil routinely demonstrates across the UK, with the organisation’s most recent protest taking place last week.

More than 50 protesters tried to shut down pumps at petrol stations in west and south London on Friday.

They were seen smashing screens, covering pumps with spray paint and blocking entrances before sitting down to await arrest.

In some locations, Just Stop Oil supporters blocked access to the gas pumps by sitting on the road with banners to prevent motorists from refueling their cars.

Their efforts followed earlier protests last week, which closed four petrol stations near motorway services on the M25 on Wednesday.

The group said it had timed these latest actions to coincide with the announcement by the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) that average household energy bills will be capped to £3,549 from 1 October.

Police arrested 137 Just Stop Oil protesters last week. The total number of arrests since the campaign began on April 1 now stands at 1,296 as protesters demanded the government stop new oil and gas projects in the UK.

Just Stop Oil has also warned that it will occupy Westminster from October 3.