Protesters set fires in the street in Tehran – as women in Turkey cut off their hair in protest

Protesters vandalized Iranian police vehicles and sent moral offers through the streets as the fifth night of protest rocked the country in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Dozens of Iranian cities were locked in the throes of deadly riots as women ripped off their hijabs and took to the streets, burning clothes as they marched for their rights to be seen in public without a veil.

Women in Turkey protested outside the Iranian embassy by cutting their hair and holding it above the roaring crowd.

Kurdish and Lebanese women took part in a demonstration in the center of the capital Beirut, while Iranians gathered in New York for a UN conference to protest the arrival of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Women-led protests have shaken the country since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died after being arrested by vice squad for not wearing her hijab ‘correctly’.

Authorities said earlier in September they would use facial recognition technology in public places to spot women who did not comply with the stricter hijab laws, and arrested those who did not follow the rules.

Dozens of people demonstrate on September 21 to protest the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in custody in Tehran, Iran.

Protesters chant slogans during a protest against the death of a woman detained by vice squad, in Tehran

Kurdish and Lebanese women take part in a demonstration in the center of the capital Beirut on September 21, 2022, days after Iranian authorities announced the death of Mahsa Amini

Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, cuts her hair during a protest after the death of Mahsa Amini, outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul

A woman holds up a handful of her hair after cutting it during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian consulate on Sept. 21

A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic’s vice squad on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue

An elderly lady took off her veil to expose her gray hair and walked with her head uncovered through the city of Rasht, “death of [supreme leader] Khamenei’ – faces life imprisonment for her resistance.

Flashing red and blue lights shrank back into shadows as protesters advanced, while a crowd of hundreds overwhelmed the regime’s troops. Elsewhere, police fled atop motorcycles as a wave of protesters attacked.

Amini’s treatment during her imprisonment led to her falling into a coma and dying after her arrest in Tehran, sparking demonstrations in multiple areas, including the capital.

President Raisi has promised an investigation after initially denying the allegations, but it has done little to quell the protests.

The head of Tehran’s vice squad, Ahmed Mirzaei, has reportedly been suspended after the young woman’s death. The times of Israel.

Two people were killed on Tuesday in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah, the city’s prosecutor said Wednesday through the semi-official Fars news agency.

Mahsa Amini, 22, pictured before her arrest and alleged torture by Iranian authorities

“Unfortunately, two people were killed in yesterday’s riots in Kermanshah. We are sure that this was done by anti-revolutionary elements, because the victims were killed with weapons not used by the security apparatus,” Shahram Karami said.

The prosecutor added that 25 people, including protesters, security forces and bystanders, were injured during the protests.

Iran’s Telecommunications Minister Issa Zarepour warned of internet restrictions on Wednesday, citing “security concerns of the times.”

In another development, Elon Musk said he wants to be exempt from Iranian sanctions so he can provide the country with its Starlink satellite internet.

People light a fire during a protest against the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran, Iran September 21

People attend a protest against the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic Republic’s ‘morality police’ in Tehran

People take part in a protest against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi outside the United Nations on September 21, 2022 in New York City

A social media user who went by the handle “erfan_kasrale” tagged Musk in a tweet Monday, saying, “I’m sure you won’t answer it, Mr. Musk, but is it technically possible to provide Starlink to Iranian people? It could be a game changer for the future.’

And Musk tweeted a response on Tuesday, Sept. 20, saying, “Starlink will request an exemption from Iranian sanctions in this regard.”

The protests are among the most serious in Iran since November 2019 over the unrest over fuel price increases.

It came as the United States and Iran were slacking about returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on Wednesday, with the US president swearing that Tehran would never have a nuclear bomb.

Raisi took a defiant tone at the United Nations General Assembly by denouncing “double standards” on human rights following the death of an Iranian woman in police custody that sparked protests in Iran.

Protests have spread across Iran over Mahsa Amini’s death after young woman was arrested by vice squad

The president also said he wanted former US President Donald Trump to stand trial for the murder of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, while holding up a photo of the general who was killed by a US drone. attack in 2020.

Iran is demanding that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s nuclear watchdog, stop examining traces of uranium found at three undeclared Iranian sites.

“These problems will not be wished away,” agency chief Rafael Grossi told United Nations reporters, adding that he hoped to meet with Iranians within a few days.

“The IAEA has limited access to Iran’s nuclear facilities…We are ready to engage with Iran again.”