Protesters leave note slamming Putin’s war in Ukraine on his parents’ grave as anger grows in Russia

Anti-war protesters in Russia posted a message about Vladimir Putin’s shameful war on his parents’ grave in St. Petersburg.

It read: ‘Dear parents! Your son is behaving disgracefully!

“He skips history classes, fights with classmates, threatens to blow up the whole school. Take action!’

The stunt belonged to Russian art activists known as The Party of the Dead.

A young Vladimir Putin (right) pictured with his father Vladimir Putin and mother Maria Putina in Saint Petersburg

They announced on their social media: ‘This morning an unknown group of people approached the parents of a boy, demanding that they take educational measures against their son.

“The message was left at the Serafimov Cemetery in St. Petersburg.”

The group expressed hope that the deceased parents would “take him for themselves someday.”

In an interview with Media.az in June 2022, activist Maxim Evstropov said: “The party opposes the exploitation of the dead, [and is] against the attempts of the living [people] appropriate their voices.

“Now we focus on anti-war actions.

“What is happening in Ukraine now is an absolutely senseless massacre.

To justify all this, the supporters of [Putin’s] so-called “special operation” again shamelessly use the dead – referring to the Second World War, which for some reason they are eager to repeat.

“At the same time, the Russian invaders have…. bombing cemeteries like Babi Yar in Kiev, and the bodies of their soldiers are simply left to rot in the fields…’

The message on the grave of Putin’s parents comes as the mobilization has sparked protests over the war in Ukraine.