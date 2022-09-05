Protesters hold up sign calling Harry and Meghan ‘fake royals’ outside summit

<!–

Protesters carried anti-Harry and Meghan signs and argued with supporters of the pair outside the summit in Manchester, where the Duchess of Sussex is giving a speech about gender inequality.

The pair smiled as they passed the crowd outside Bridgewater Hall, ignoring a sign calling them “fake royals.”

Meghan attends the One Young World summit to deliver a keynote speech on gender inequality to an audience of 2,000.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, arrived in bright red trousers, shoes and a sleek ponytail top, alongside Harry, 37, who was wearing a dark suit.

The couple, who have abdicated royal duties, walked into the building as Meghan prepared to deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony.

During Sir Bob Gelfdof’s speech, he said he saw a ‘Britain First’ protester with a van standing outside. Sir Bob denounced hatred and called on people to come together.