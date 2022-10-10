Protesters besiege LA City Council President Nury Martinez’s home demanding her resignation

Hours after the audio in which three members of the LA city council made racist remarks about a coworker’s black son, protesters besieged the house of the council president and demanded her resignation.

The October 2021 conversation between council chairman Nury Martinez, members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, as well as Ron Herrera, chairman of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, initially centered on council members’ comments about maps submitted by the city’s reclassification committee. .

The clip originally leaked on Reddit in October, but was more widely picked when it was reported by Knock LA on Sunday

By nightfall, protesters besieged Martinez’s Sun Valley home, chanting, “Hey hey, ho ho, Nury Martinez must go.”

The protesters there ignored a law that Martinez himself defended in 2021 that effectively banned protests in residential areas.

Los Angeles City Council Chairman Nury Martinez has been pressured to resign after a leaked audio file in which she called a co-worker a “little b***” and his black, three-year-old son a “monkey” previously posted on Reddit. was released this month

Protesters told local media they will continue their campaign at her home, office and church until she resigns

Outside the home of LA City Council Chairman Nury Martinez, protesters demand her resignation and the leaked recordings play over a speaker. pic.twitter.com/PJNgXOpfQG — Jon Peltz (@JonnyPeltz) October 10, 2022

One protester, Jacky Rodarte, told: CBS-Los Angeles: “We cannot continue to allow these people to do what they want. It’s just downright disrespectful, frankly it’s just bad.’

Other protesters told the station they will continue their campaign at her home, office and church until she resigns.

She added: “That’s why we’re here. We want to let her know that she won’t be there much longer and we will remove her from office.”

Protesters also had the sound of the recordings blown through a loudspeaker.

Coincidentally, in August 2021, Martinez proposed a law banning protesters from coming within 100 feet of a target’s home, reports the Los Angeles Times.

The law was passed by a vote of 13 to 1. Martinez was quoted by the Times as saying, “I’m just done with it.” She further complained that protesters had previously shouted obscenities at her daughter, saying her car had been vandalized.

The group that led the most recent protest, People’s City Council – Los Angeles, tweeted: “LAPD tells us we can’t protest outside Nury Martinez’s house. They cite a law that we are not allowed to protest in a targeted manner.’

The group’s message continued: ‘This is bulls**t! We’ll leave if Nury Martinez resigns!’

In the audio, Martinez can be heard criticizing fellow colleague and councilor Mike Bonin multiple times. accessory.’

De León seemed to agree with his colleague’s comments, as he compared Bonin bringing his kid around LA to “when Nury brings her little garden bag or the Louis Vuitton bag,” according to the leaked audio.

Later in the dialogue, Martinez described the minor as “su negrito,” a derogatory expression in Spanish for a black person, and “ese changuito,” which translates to “that little monkey.”

The Democrat, who is Latina, also said Bonin raised his son “like a little white kid” who needs a “punishment.”

‘Let me bring him around the corner and then I’ll bring him back,” the city council chairman added.

On Sunday, she apologized for the comments: “In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and hold myself accountable for these comments. I’m sorry.’

“The context of this conversation was concern about the reclassification process and concern about the potential negative impact it could have on communities of color,” she added. ‘My work speaks for itself. I’ve worked hard to get this city through its toughest time.’

In response, Bonin told the LA Times that he felt “disgusted and angry and heartbroken” by the leaked audio.

“It’s fair game to attack me, but my son?” he added, calling for the resignation of all three city councilors of the city of Latino. “You have to be pretty petty and insecure and poisonous to attack a kid. He was not yet 3 years old.

“I’m speechless otherwise.”

The audio was first shared on Reddit, but it remains unclear who recorded it and how.

“Wow, you know it happens, but when you actually hear it, it’s unbelievable,” one now-suspended Reddit user captioned it along with the leaked audio. ‘The labor movement is in bed with the town hall.’

Martinez was also caught on video using profanity when talking about LA District Attorney George Gascón.

“F*** that guy, he’s with the Blacks,” said the former member of the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education.

On Sunday, De León apologized for his comments, calling them “totally inappropriate,” adding that he “didn’t live up to the expectations we had of our leaders.”

“I am sorry that I privately condoned and even contributed to certain insensitive comments about a colleague and his family,” he said in a statement. ‘I personally approached that colleague.’

However, Cedillo told the LA Times that he had “no recollection of this conversation.”

Upcoming councilor Eunisses Hernandez, who defeated Cedillo in the election last June, has called for Martinez to resign.

She tweeted: “Council Chairman Nury Martinez should resign, Councilors Kevin De Leon and Gil Cedillo should be removed from committees.”

She added: “This is why Angelenos voted out CM Gil Cedillo. We cannot have leaders who have racist views and use them to negatively influence the lives of Angelenos.”

Herrera did not respond to the request for comment on behalf of the LA Times. His attorney, Julie Gutman Dickinson, who also represents the LA County Federation of Labor, stated that the conversation was “recorded in violation of California privacy and recording laws on LA County Federation of Labor property.”

However, the LA Times refuted, as its General Counsel Jeffrey Glasser said, “It is a fundamental principle in the United States that we do not prohibit or penalize the receipt and publication of newsworthy information.”

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti kept tight-lipped about whether the three city council members should remain in office or resign.

“There is no place in our city family for attacks on colleagues and their loved ones, and there is no place in LA for racism,” he told the LA Times.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore said of the leaked audio: “Today’s disclosure of the comments made by our members of our council leaders deeply hurts me. This is not the Los Angeles I know or reflects the beliefs of the women and men of LAPD. Such comments are not unacceptable in any setting. A dark day for our City of Angels.’