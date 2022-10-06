Protesters allege pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader rigged vote

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) – Several thousand people in Bosnia took part in an opposition protest on Thursday against the results of last weekend’s general election, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader had manipulated the vote to to get the position he was looking for.

With slogans against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, the protesters blocked traffic in the center of Banja Luka, the main town in Serb-led part of Bosnia. They want a repeat of Sunday’s vote for the president of the Serbian entity, Republika Srpska.

Bosnia’s central election authorities have said Dodik won the most votes in those elections. The opposition claimed he orchestrated fraud to prevent his main challenger, Jelena Trivic, from winning.

“We want to open the (vote) bags and find out the truth so that people can hear why they stole (votes) and that those responsible for the theft are held accountable,” opposition leader Branislav Borenovic said. “Jelena Trivic is the new president of Republika Srpska.”

For years, Dodik has been the most powerful politician in the Bosnian Serb half of Bosnia. He has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the United States and Britain imposed sanctions on him earlier this year for alleged attempts to undermine peace and stability in the country.

Dodik – who most recently held the post of the Serbian member of Bosnia’s multi-ethnic presidency – has denied the allegations of electoral fraud. The nationalist politician has repeatedly called for Republika Srpska to secede from the rest of Bosnia.

Russia has backed Dodik, fueling fears in the West that Moscow would try to create further instability in volatile Bosnia to divert any attention from the war in Ukraine.

Separatist ambitions among ethnic Serbs led to the devastating 1992-95 war in Bosnia that killed more than 100,000 people, displaced millions and devastated the country for years.

A US-brokered peace deal that ended the war created a Serb-led and a Bosnian Croat-dominated entity, loosely linked by joint institutions. Sunday’s elections filled positions at all levels of government.

The Balkan country with some 3.3 million inhabitants is still plagued by corruption and ethnic tensions that have hindered accession to the European Union.

PART: