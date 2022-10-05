Protester subdued by Rams’ Wagner files police report

THOUSANDS OF OAKS, Calif. (AP) – A protester who ran onto the field during Monday night’s San Francisco 49ers home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the department is under active investigation into the incident, meaning he could provide few other details. Wagner was stunned when asked about the protester’s complaint, which was filed Tuesday.

“I’ve heard about it, but it is what it is,” Wagner said at the Rams training ground. ‘It’s behind me. I’m not really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the guard who got hurt trying to chase him. We don’t know what that (pink smoke) is. You just have to do what you have to do.”

Wagner flattened the protester who ran across the field to the sidelines of the Rams while waving a device that emitted pink smoke into Levi’s Stadium shortly before halftime. Teammate Takk McKinley also helped when Wagner subdued the protester, who had escaped security in flight across the field, while another protester was caught before getting very far up the field.

Wagner indicated that players and coaches have a right to be concerned in such situations.

“You never know,” Wagner said. “People sometimes run onto the field for no reason. Again, pretty sure it will keep happening, but you never know what that person has in their pocket, their hands, whatever. … There are consequences for your actions.”

Wagner’s actions have been widely praised in the NFL, including by San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan immediately after the game.

“I think we all know where Bobby’s intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday. “I don’t think anyone would disagree with that.”

Wagner said he was somewhat surprised when a video of his aiding the protester went viral, noting that most field invasions are not shown on broadcast television to discourage the behavior. Peyton and Eli Manning even provided game-by-game commentary on Wagner’s hit during their ESPN broadcast of the game.

“I think a lot of players want to do it too,” Wagner said.

____

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

PART: