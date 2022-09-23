Protester sets his own ARM on fire in bizarre demo at tennis court where Federer will play his match

WhatsNew2Day
US
By Jacky

Protester sets fire to his own ARM in bizarre demo against private jets at 02 Arena tennis tournament as Roger Federer prepares to play his final match

By Alastair Lockhart for Mailonline

Published: 16:30, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 16:42, September 23, 2022

A protester set himself on fire on a tennis court just before Roger Federer is due to play his last ever game on the 02 in a shocking incident.

The climate activist stuck his right arm in the middle of the court to protest the use of private jets in the UK.

The 20-year-old protester, named Kai, is a member of the End UK Private Jets group, which claims that ‘carbon emissions by 2022 are genocide’.

Tennis legend Roger Federer will play the last game of his storied career at the Laver Cup in London later today on the pitch.

Yesterday tennis icons Andy Murray, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic all played on the same court with Federer in a doubles match at the tournament.

More to follow.

