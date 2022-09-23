Protester sets his own ARM on fire in bizarre demo at tennis court where Federer will play his match

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A protester set himself on fire on a tennis court just before Roger Federer is due to play his last ever game on the 02 in a shocking incident.

The climate activist stuck his right arm in the middle of the court to protest the use of private jets in the UK.

The 20-year-old protester, named Kai, is a member of the End UK Private Jets group, which claims that ‘carbon emissions by 2022 are genocide’.

Tennis legend Roger Federer will play the last game of his storied career at the Laver Cup in London later today on the pitch.

Yesterday tennis icons Andy Murray, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic all played on the same court with Federer in a doubles match at the tournament.

The Climate Activist

More to follow.

The climate activist ran onto the pitch at London’s 02 Arena and set his arm on fire

The man named Kai looked upset, but his arm didn’t seem to have been damaged by the fire