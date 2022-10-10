Protester who glued himself to Picasso painting clashes with The Project's Steve Price

<!–

The host of The Project Steve Price left a climate protester sticking his hand to a Picasso masterpiece struggling for an answer when asked why he didn’t stick to a power plant instead.

In a heated clash on Monday’s episode, environmental activist Tony Gleeson defended his controversial demonstration on Sunday at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne.

He and another woman from the Extinction Rebellion group sealed their hands to Pablo Picasso’s Massacre in Korea painting on loan from a Paris gallery valued at $280 million.

Protest organizers say the strange protest was carried out to raise awareness of the dangers of climate change, but Price says the group’s logic doesn’t hold up.

‘Why wouldn’t you go and glue your silly hand to a power plant rather than a painting in a gallery when that painting is worth so much money?’ said price.

Sir. Gleeson insisted that he would never damage the painting because it was behind confusion.

“We knew in advance that the painting was covered and it was carefully planned, we knew it was covered and we knew there was no chance of it being damaged,” Mr Gleeson said.

‘You can frame it however you want and you want. It’s your job to be provocative like that, but I’m not going to wear it.’

Price said he was ‘just being honest’ in his criticism of the protester.

“I think I speak for the majority of people who don’t want vandals stabbing the hands of deranged people covering a Picasso with glue.”

“They’d rather, if you want to protest, go and do it somewhere else.”

Sir. Gleeson said his radical group would do just that over the next two weeks.

“Yeah, great,” was Price’s highly sarcastic response.

Sir. Gleeson, who is a 59-year-old grandfather of five, then tried to turn things around.

“Steve, do you have children, grandchildren. Are you worried?’ he asked the conservative TV and radio host.

“We had a choice about this Tony,” Price shot back.

‘Trying to pretend no one notices climate change? For God’s sake, the government has gone all over the place on climate change.’

Sir. Gleeson was not impressed by this argument.

‘No really?’ said the retired school teacher.

‘One hundred and twelve fossil fuel projects right now? You know the science, Steve cmon, you know the science.

“There are 112 fossil fuel projects in this country. Don’t try to fool people.

‘The government has made no difference whatsoever. They haven’t dropped one of them. So get your facts straight mate.’

“I have,” was Price’s abrupt reply.

On Sunday, a specialist had to be brought in to remove the glued hands of Mr Gleeson and another unidentified female protester from the cover of the painting.

The pair stood on either side of the 1951 piece, each with a hand glued to the glass and above a banner reading ‘climate chaos = war + famine’.

A cameraman live-streamed Mr Gleeson and the woman on Facebook as they bonded with the painting and began shouting.

Sir. Gleeson and two other protesters were arrested.

The protest has called into question the security of Australia’s art galleries and means international curators may be hesitant to send their works in future.