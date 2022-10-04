Protein family shows how life adapted to oxygen

a) Each half of the barrel contains a five-strand parallel sheet (βA-βE and βF-βJ) arranged in antiparallel orientation to each other. The two halves are connected by the so-called ‘finger loop’ (yellow) which typically begins with a short -helix and contains a conserved cysteine ​​that has been shown to be the site of the catalytically essential thiyl radical in all biochemically characterized RNRs. Diversity between the RNRs is generated by N- and C-terminal extensions, as are the insertions (dashed curves) between the secondary structural elements in the ɑ/β vessel. Loops 1-3 (dark green, red, blue) have special names in the RNR literature because of their involvement in specificity regulation. The gray secondary structure elements (starred) are partially integrated in the ɑ/β vessel and are involved in substrate binding. (B) The barrel portion (top) of the Escherichia coli class Ia catalytic subunit (lower dimer). The ATP cone domain is colored orange. (C) The barrel portion (top) of the Thermo gown maritima class II catalytic subunit (lower dimer). (d) The vessel portion (top) of the T4 phage class III catalytic subunit (lower dimer). In class III RNRs, the loop 1 region (dark green) is a long helix involved in dimerization. Credit: eLife (2022). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.79790″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> The catalytic fold of the ribonucleotide reductase (RNR) family is a unique 10-stranded ɑ/β barrel, consisting of 10 β-strands (light green) and 8 ɑ-helices (light blue). (A) Each half of the vessel contains a five-stranded parallel β-sheet (βA-βE and βF-βJ) arranged in antiparallel orientation to each other. The two halves are connected by the so-called ‘finger loop’ (yellow) which typically begins with a short -helix and contains a conserved cysteine ​​that has been shown to be the site of the catalytically essential thiyl radical in all biochemically characterized RNRs. Diversity between the RNRs is generated by N- and C-terminal extensions, as are the insertions (dashed curves) between the secondary structural elements in the ɑ/β vessel. Loops 1-3 (dark green, red, blue) have special names in the RNR literature because of their involvement in specificity regulation. The gray secondary structure elements (starred) are partially integrated in the ɑ/β vessel and are involved in substrate binding. (B) The barrel portion (top) of the Escherichia coli class Ia catalytic subunit (lower dimer). The ATP cone domain is colored orange. (C) The barrel portion (top) of the Thermo gown maritima class II catalytic subunit (lower dimer). (d) The vessel portion (top) of the T4 phage class III catalytic subunit (lower dimer). In class III RNRs, the loop 1 region (dark green) is a long helix involved in dimerization. Credit: eLife (2022). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.79790



Cornell scientists have created an evolutionary model that links organisms living in today’s oxygen-rich atmosphere to a time, billions of years ago, when the Earth’s atmosphere was low in oxygen — through ribonucleotide reductases (RNRs), a family of proteins found in all free living organisms and many viruses to repair and replicate DNA.

“Understanding the evolution of these proteins will allow us to understand how nature adapts to environmental changes at the molecular level. In turn, we also learn about our planet’s past,” said Nozomi Ando, ​​associate professor of chemistry and chemical biology at the College of Arts and Sciences and corresponding author of the study. “Extensive phylogenetic analysis of the ribonucleotide reductase family reveals an ancestral clade,” published in eLife on Oct 4.

Co-first authors of the study are Audrey Burnim and Da Xu, PhD students in Chemistry and Chemical Biology, and Matthew Spence, Research School of Chemistry, Australian National University, Canberra. Colin J. Jackson, Professor of Chemistry, Australian National University, Canberra, is a corresponding author.

This venture included a large dataset of 6,779 RNR sequences; the phylogeny took several powerful computers a total of seven months (1.4 million CPU hours) to compute. Made possible by advances in technology, the approach opens up a new way to study other diverse protein families of evolutionary or medical importance.

RNRs have adapted to environmental changes over billions of years to maintain their catalytic mechanism because of their essential role for all DNA-based life, Ando said. Her lab studies protein allotery – how proteins can change activity in response to the environment. The evolutionary information in a phylogeny gives us a way to study the relationship between a protein’s primary sequence and its three-dimensional structure, dynamics, and function.

RNRs are thought to have ancient origins because they catalyze the reaction of converting RNA building blocks into DNA building blocks, Ando said, making them ideal for finding a molecular record.

“This chemistry would have been necessary to move from the supposed RNA world to the DNA/protein world we currently live in,” Ando said. “Based on the cofactors that RNRs use, it’s also clear that this enzyme family has adapted to the increase in oxygen in the Earth’s atmosphere. Both transitions occurred billions of years ago.”

When scientists build a phylogeny of a protein family, they calculate how the currently existing sequences came to be, Ando said. In that process, they have to estimate what happened in the past to get the sequences that exist now.

The researchers calculated RNR phylogeny by collecting a dataset of more than 100,000 sequences and putting them together into a computationally manageable dataset of 6,779 sequences while preserving the diversity of the entire family, Bursim said. The sequences range in length from about 400 to 1,100 amino acids. Using models of how amino acids mutate, they compared the sequences to each other to determine when they diverged.

From this work, the researchers discovered a new distinct group of RNRs that would explain how two distinct adaptations to Earth’s oxygen emerged within this protein family.

They used small-angle X-ray scattering at the Cornell High Energy Synchrotron Source, cryogenic electron microscopy at the Cornell Center for Materials Research and the artificial intelligence program AlphaFold2 to study the RNR of Synechococcus phage S-CBP4, a virus that harbors a cyanobacterium, Xu said.

“When we calculated the RNR family tree, it turned out that there was a branch of RNRs that we didn’t know was a clear lineage,” Ando said. “This branch included sequences from marine organisms, including cyanophages. Our characterization of one of the sequences suggests that there was an early adaptation to oxygen. The cyanophage connection was interesting because it suggests that their hosts (cyanobacteria) were there at the same time, and cyanobacteria are credited for oxygenating the earth.”

The findings support the idea that molecular adaptations to oxygen occurred much earlier than the large-scale environmental changes on the planet, as dated by geochemical data, Ando said.

This first-ever unified evolutionary model for all classes of RNRs could provide many future directions for the field, Xu said.

Ando plans to use the same approach to study how enzymes with the same general structure evolved to catalyze completely different chemical reactions.

RNR ‘switch’ offers hope in the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Audrey A Burnim et al, Comprehensive phylogenetic analysis of the ribonucleotide reductase family reveals an ancestral clade, eLife (2022).

eLife

Audrey A Burnim et al, Comprehensive phylogenetic analysis of the ribonucleotide reductase family reveals an ancestral clade,(2022). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.79790

