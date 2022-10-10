Protective effects of ginsenoside CK against oxidative stress-induced neuronal damage

2O 2 -damaged cells, visualized as (a) bubble charts and (b) an enrichment chart.a: Alanine, aspartate and glutamate metabolism; b: taurine and hypotaurine metabolism; c: glutathione metabolism; d: pyruvate metabolism; e: metabolism of glycine, serine and threonine; f: pantothenate and CoA biosynthesis; g: methane metabolism; h: glyoxylate and dicarboxylate metabolism; i: inositol phosphate metabolism; and j: D-glutamine and D-glutamate metabolism. Credit: Acta Materia Medica (2022). DOI: 10.15212/AMM-2022-0009″ width=”722″ height=”530″/> Altered metabolic pathways in H 2 O 2 damaged cells, visualized as (a) bubble charts and (b) an enrichment chart.a: Alanine, aspartate and glutamate metabolism; b: taurine and hypotaurine metabolism; c: glutathione metabolism; d: pyruvate metabolism; e: metabolism of glycine, serine and threonine; f: pantothenate and CoA biosynthesis; g: methane metabolism; h: glyoxylate and dicarboxylate metabolism; i: inositol phosphate metabolism; and j: D-glutamine and D-glutamate metabolism. Credit: Acta Materia Medica (2022). DOI: 10.15212/AMM-2022-0009



Oxidative stress is an important pathogenic mechanism in degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. Although ginsenoside compound K (CK) is protective against neuronal oxidative damage, the underlying mechanism remains to be understood.

In an article published in Acta Materia Medicathe protective effects of ginsenoside CK against oxidative stress damage induced by hydrogen peroxide in HT22 cells were investigated with 1H nuclear magnetic resonance (1H-NMR) based metabolomics.

The optimal CK concentration for reducing oxidative stress damage in nerves was determined by MTT assays. CK (8 M) significantly increased the survival rate of HT22 cells after the model was established. Cell lysates were subjected to 1H-NMR metabolomics, western blotting and ATP assays for verification.

Metabolic disruption occurred in HT22 cells in the model group, but not in the control group. Twenty biomarkers were identified and used to analyze metabolic pathways. CK reversed metabolic changes in HT22 cells by altering the metabolism of taurine, glutamate, glycine and glutathione. Subsequently, CK increased ATP content and expression of components of the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway in HT22 cells.

These findings demonstrate that CK prevents damage from oxidative stress and protects nerves by regulating energy metabolism pathways, such as those of taurine, glutamate and other amino acids, providing a rationale for the use of CK in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

More information:

Na Li et al, Protective effects of ginsenoside CK against oxidative stress-induced neuronal damage, assessed by 1H-NMR-based metabolomics, Acta Materia Medica (2022). Na Li et al, Protective effects of ginsenoside CK against oxidative stress-induced neuronal damage, assessed by 1H-NMR-based metabolomics,(2022). DOI: 10.15212/AMM-2022-0009

Provided by Compuscript Ltd