Protecting 30% of Australia’s land and sea by 2030 sounds great, but it’s not what it seems

by Benjamin Cooke, Aidan Davison, Jamie Kirkpatrick and Lilian Pearce,

Wild animals such as foxes can damage ecosystems in protected areas. Credit: Shutterstock



You would have heard that things are not going well for the environment in Australia. A grim tale of “crisis and decline” was how Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek described the situation when she presented the . launched State of the environmental report last week. Climate change, habitat destruction, ocean acidification, extinction and the health of soils, rivers and coasts have all deteriorated.

In response, Plibersek pledged to protect 30% of Australia’s land and waters by 2030. “30 by 30” target.

While this may be a worthy commitment, it’s not a huge leap. We are indeed well past the ocean’s goal, with 45% protected. And right now about 22% of Australia’s landmass is protected in our national reserve system.

To get up to 30% protected land through the current approach, one has to rely on reserves created by non-governmental organizations and indigenous peoples, rather than more public reserves such as national parks. This approach in itself will not suffice.

The problem is that the loss of biodiversity and environmental degradation in Australia has continued – and accelerated – even as our protected areas have grown significantly in recent decades. After years of underfunding, our protected areas urgently need good resources. Without it, protected area goals don’t mean much on the ground.

What counts as a protected area?

In 1996, the federal government established the National Reserve System to coordinate our network of protected areas. The aim was to protect a comprehensive, adequate and representative sample of Australia’s rich biodiversity.

Since then, the marine reserves have expanded most with the government protecting Commonwealth waters such as around Cocos Islands and Christmas Island.

On land, the government has been very hands-off. Progress has been driven by non-governmental organizations, indigenous communities and individuals. New types of protected area have emerged, offering different levels of protection. The Australian Wildlife Conservancy now protects or manages nearly 13 million acres, about twice the size of Tasmania. Bush Heritage Australia protects more than 11 million hectares. Although these organizations do not always own the land, they are influential players in conservation.

Partnerships between traditional owners and the federal government have resulted in 81 Indigenous Protected Areas, mostly on Indigenous property rights. These cover 85 million hectares – fully 50% of our total protected estate. Independent ranger groups also manage the land outside the Indigenous Protected Areas system.

Protected areas have also grown through covenants on private land titles, aided by groups such as Trust for Nature (Victoria) and the Tasmanian Land Conservancy.

In total, public protected areas such as national parks have only contributed to about 5% of the expansion of the terrestrial protected area since 1996. Land purchases by non-governmental organizations, indigenous protected areas and individual private landowners have enabled 95% of this growth.

The real challenge for protected areas? Management

So how did non-governmental organizations become such big players? After the national reserve system was set up, the federal government provided money to NGOs to buy land for conservation, if they could get some private funding. Protected areas expanded rapidly before the scheme ended in 2012.

Unfortunately, federal funding did not cover the costs of managing these new protected areas. Support for traditional owners to manage indigenous protected areas has continued, albeit with erratic short-term cycles and very minimalfor a few cents per hectare per year.

As a result, NGOs and traditional owners are increasingly dependent on market approaches and philanthropy. For example, between 2015 and 2020, Traditional Owner’s non-profit carbon business Arnhem Land Fire Abatement Limited earned $31 million in the carbon credit market through emissions reductions. This money supports a significant portion of member group conservation efforts.

What does this mean? In short, business partnerships and market-based approaches that were once considered incompatible with conservation are now a necessity to address the long-term deficit of government support.

You might think broader conservation investments are great. But there are risks of relying on NGOs funded by corporations and philanthropists to conserve Australia’s wildlife.

For example, NGOs no longer feel able to push for transformative political change in conservation if it is not in line with donor interests. There is also a lack of a transparent process on how conservation funding is allocated and for what purpose.

Protection on paper is not protection on the ground

On paper, conservation in Australia looks good. But even as protected areas on land and sea have grown, the health of our environment has deteriorated. The 2021 State of the Environment Report is a sobering reminder that expanding protected areas alone is not enough. It’s about what happens next.

If we value these protected areas, we must fund their management. Without management – which costs money – protected areas can deteriorate rapidly, especially under the effects of climate change.

We also need to address what is happening outside protected areas. We cannot simply continue to delineate increasingly poorly funded natural areas while ignoring the causes of biodiversity loss, such as land clearing, resource extraction, mismanagement and the expropriation of indigenous lands.

It is excellent that our new Minister of the Environment wants to start restoring the environment. But creating protected areas is just the beginning. Now we need to answer the bigger questions: how do we care for ecologies, whose knowledge is valued, who does this work and how is it funded in the long run.

We must also go beyond lip service to indigenous knowledge and care for the land to sincerely recognize the sovereignty of the First Nations and support for self-determination.

On this front, conservation organizations are taking steps to: return land to First Nations suggests a willingness in the conservation community to begin this work.

While our protected area is large and will continue to grow toward the 30 by 30 target, lines on a map do not equate to protection. We have long known that the funding and capacity for effective protection is woefully inadequate. If we want to reverse our ongoing environmental collapse, that has to change.

Protected areas cover one sixth of the Earth’s land and fresh water

Provided by The Conversation







This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.