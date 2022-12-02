Prospect, NSW: Truck crashes into cars on Sydney’s M4 in Prospect. 18 were taken to the hospital.

<!–
Eighteen people have been rushed to hospital after being involved in a horror crash on the M4 in Sydney, causing a major traffic jam.
Traffic is at a standstill for 7 miles after a truck collided with eight cars on the highway in Prospect, west of the city, at about 4:40 p.m. Friday.
It is clear that none of the motorists involved suffered serious injuries.
More to come
