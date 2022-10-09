Prosecutors seek prison for rioter’s attack on AP journalist

Federal prosecutors on Sunday recommended a prison term of about four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a tranquilizer gun against police officers during a mob attack on the United States Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is slated to convict Alan Byerly on October 21 for his attack on AP photographer John Minchillo and police during the January 6, 2021 riots in Washington, D.C.

Criminal guidelines recommend a prison sentence of 37 to 46 months. Prosecutors demand at least 46 months in prison followed by three years of assisted release. Byerly’s attorney has until Friday to file a criminal advisory.

The judge is not bound by any of the criminal recommendations.

Byerly was arrested in July 2021 and pleaded guilty a year later to make charges.

Byerly bought a stun gun before traveling from his home in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6. Leaving the rally before President Donald Trump had finished speaking, Byerly went to the Capitol and joined other rioters using a large metal Trump sign as a battering ram against barricades and police officers, prosecutors said.

He then proceeded to the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol, where he and other rioters attacked Minchillo, who was carrying a lanyard with AP letters. Byerly is one of at least three people charged with assaulting Minchillo, whose attack was captured on video by a colleague.

Then Byerly approached the police officer behind the bike racks and deployed his stun gun.

“After officers removed the stun gun from Byerly’s hands, Byerly continued to charge at the officers, hitting and pushing them and grabbing an officer’s baton,” the prosecutors wrote.

Byerly later told FBI agents he did “one stupid thing down there and that was it,” prosecutors said.

“This was a reference to how he treated the reporter and nothing more,” they wrote.

Byerly treated Jan. 6 “as a normal, crime-free day, akin to the movie ‘The Purge,’ when he could do whatever he wanted without judgment or legal repercussions,” prosecutors said.

“He was mistaken,” they added.

More than 100 police officers were injured during the Capitol siege.

About 900 people have been charged with federal crimes for their behavior on Jan. 6. More than 400 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to felonies. More than 280 riot suspects have been sentenced, about half of them to prison terms ranging from one week to 10 years.

PART: