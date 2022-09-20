Prosecutors say the suspects in $250 million pandemic food fraud used the money to buy luxury items

<!–

Prosecutors have charged 47 people in a multimillion-dollar scheme to steal money from anti-hunger programs during the pandemic — using their ill-gotten gains on luxury items.

The case, filed in Minnesota, alleges that the group stole $240 million by billing the government for meals for children that did not exist.

It is thought to be the largest fraud claim uncovered in a pandemic relief program, with prosecutors claiming the co-conspirators were “courageous” in their allegations to the government.

One of the defendants alleged that he fed 5,000 children a day in a second-floor apartment in Minnesota.

The indictment names Aimee Bock, executive director of nonprofit Feeding Our Future, as part of the federal investigation into the fraud.

The scheme reportedly brought in millions of dollars a week as government officials relied on Bock to act as a “watchdog” to stop the fraud.

Bock, 41, has denied charges against her and defended herself and her now-defunct organization in previous interviews.

She appeared at the federal courthouse Tuesday morning and is one of 47 people implicated in six charges and charges.

Well-known restaurateurs and former Minneapolis political appointees are also involved in the fraudulent plot.

This is a story in development