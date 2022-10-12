Prosecutors: Michigan man set 25 truck fires in 8 states

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan man has been arrested on a federal charge on charges that he set 25 fires on trailers in eight states, all owned by the same trucking company, over more than two years, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday morning. A hearing on detention is scheduled for Thursday in the US District Court in Detroit. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Pricop is charged with one count of arson on property in the interstate commerce, which carries a prison sentence of five to 20 years.

An affidavit said 25 trailers owned by Phoenix-based Swift Transportation were set on fire from June 2020 to last month while stopped at gas stations or rest areas. In both cases, the fire started in or on the trailer portion of the vehicle, primarily on or near the trailer tires.

Pricop was convicted in Michigan in 2018 of transporting stolen goods and sentenced to two years in prison in an investigation and prosecution that Swift participated in, prosecutors said.

A GPS navigation device installed in a commercial truck owned and operated by Pricop was present at the fires, and a cell phone used by Pricop was present at 24 of the 25 fires, the affidavit said .

Search warrants executed last month on Pricop’s vehicle and residence yielded logs, waybills, shipping notes and other data that coincided with locations where the fires occurred, the affidavit said.

The fires occurred at sites from Barstow, California, to McCalla, Alabama, with most of the fires occurring along Interstates 10 and 40, prosecutors said. Police have learned of six fires in California, three in Arizona, nine in New Mexico, three in Texas and one in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama.

