Prosecutors allege Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes are “inextricably linked” to the murder of his wife and son

Prosecutors believe Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes are “inextricably linked” to the murders of his wife and son, DailyMail.com reveals.

Richard Alexander ‘Alex’ Murdaugh, 54, is charged with the cold-blooded murder of Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, who were brutally shot to death near the kennels on the family’s rural hunting estate in Moselle, Islandton, on June 7, 2021. .

In the weeks and months that followed, Murdaugh’s life quickly and publicly fell apart when he was accused of a series of financial crimes.

Today he faces 98 criminal charges; four in connection with the murders, and some in connection with a failed ‘suicide for hire’ plot undertaken in an attempt to see his eldest son, 26-year-old Buster, benefit from his $10 million life insurance.

The remainder are for fraud, embezzlement and diversion of client civil settlements to the tune of $8.5 million.

Now the latest court filing, obtained by DailyMail.com and brought by lawyers on Murdaugh’s behalf, has revealed that prosecutors believe these financial crimes hold the key to the vicious killings.

Filed by Richard Harpootlian and Jim Griffin in the Colleton County Courthouse, the motion for a ‘law of details’ demands that the prosecution share more details of their theory of Murdaugh’s motive.

Noting that the defense has been “papered over” with the State’s discovery, amounting to 1.2 million pages of documents comprising more than 132 gigabytes of data related to Murdaugh’s financial crimes, they wrote: “The State asserts that the 1.2 million pages of documents relating to the alleged financial crimes are relevant because Mr. Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes are, in some unexplained way, ‘inextricably linked’ to the murder of his wife and son.

Of course, the records relating to alleged financial crimes contain no direct evidence of Mr. Murdaugh’s guilt. Its only possible relevance is the motive.

This, according to his lawyers, is “consistent with the defense’s conversations with the prosecution about the relevance of the alleged financial crimes.”

It is the first look at the state’s logic behind why they believe Murdaugh committed the heinous crimes.

To date, they have only stated that they have “overwhelming evidence that Murdaugh premeditatedly murdered his wife and child.”

Alex Murdaugh is seen in court on August 29. His trial will begin in January.

The Murdaughs turn up on a boat: the wealthy family is the scion of one of South Carolina’s most distinguished legal dynasties.

Now, in an attempt to dig further, Murdaugh’s lawyers have stated: ‘Mr. Murdaugh is seeking a bill of details to get the State to establish motive so the defense can prepare properly and avoid unnecessarily extending the trial by weeks.’

According to his lawyers, if the financial crimes are indeed “inextricably linked,” “the complexity of the murder case is enormous, encompassing millions of pages of documents and more than 80 alleged financial crimes.”

Murdaugh (pictured in his mugshot) waited an hour before calling 911 to report his wife and son dead, prosecutors say

The motion does not ask the State to reveal how it intends to prove its case, but for specifics.

They write: ‘For example, it would not be useful to simply state that ‘the motive for the murders was to conceal financial crimes’. But it might help if the state also gave a blanket statement about how the murders would hide the alleged financial crimes: Had Maggie and Paul threatened to expose them? Was Mr. Murdaugh allegedly attempting some specific act of cover-up that his murders might have facilitated? Were the murders simply designed to divert attention from the investigation of financial crimes?

“Although it is unlikely that he murdered his wife and child to avoid scrutiny of his activities by law enforcement, Mr. Murdaugh’s purpose here is not to discuss the merits of any proposed motive.

‘Mister. Murdaugh is simply asking for minimal guidance in order to prepare for his trial.

The motion goes on to assert that it would be ‘unfair’ for the State to ‘ambush’ the defense at trial with ‘a surprise theory about how an unproven, non-violent prior wrongdoing should be admitted as evidence that he murdered his wife and child. . .’

Last month, Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster, who has not spoken on the matter, broke his silence to reject any suggestion that he was supporting his father.

DailyMail.com approached Buster outside the modest condo he shares with his girlfriend Brooklyn White, also 26, on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and asked: ‘Are you presumably rooting for your father?’

DailyMail.com asked Richard ‘Buster’ Murdaugh, 26, if he supports his father Alex Murdaugh. He was seen outside his home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Buster was seen walking his two dogs: a golden retriever, Miller, and a black lab.

Buster’s girlfriend, Brooklynn White (pictured), bought the property for $180,000 in July 2021 and they live there along with their golden retriever, Miller.

He replied: ‘You have no right to brag about anything. I don’t want to see it written anywhere that I’m supporting my father.

Asked if he wanted to make any further statements about his father’s innocence or guilt, he simply said: ‘I have no interest in saying anything. I have no comment,’ before politely returning inside.

Murdaugh is currently being held without bail at the Alvin Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

His trial is due to start on January 23 with the next hearing scheduled for Friday.